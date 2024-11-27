Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Sazerac Company aims to make India its second largest Bourbon market

Sazerac Company aims to make India its second largest Bourbon market

Identifying India as a key priority market, Diego Bianchi, general manager, emerging markets and barrel select at Sazerac Company

Diego Bianchi

Diego Bianchi, general manager, emerging markets & barrel select at Sazerac Company

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sazerac Company, the largest distiller in the United States, aims to leverage India’s position as the largest whisky market to launch a range of bourbon whisky in the country.
 
Identifying India as a key priority market, Diego Bianchi, general manager, emerging markets and barrel select at Sazerac Company, told Business Standard that new consumer segments, including women, will drive the category’s growth in India.
 
“India, in particular, is where some of the fastest-growing consumers are. What will drive growth in India is more consumers entering the category, with women being key drivers,” he said.
 
“The approachability, soft flavour, and sweetness of bourbon will also appeal to female drinkers,” he added.
 
 
According to the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) Drinks Market Analysis 2024, India continues to lead the world in volume consumption of whisky, brandy, and rum.
 
“Irish whiskey and US whiskey were initially adopted by younger legal drinking age (LDA) consumers, but older drinkers are also trying and repurchasing them,” the report stated.

More From This Section

PremiumChristy, wimbledon, towel brand

Indian markets to be wrapped in 175 years of luxury towel brand Christy

Women Uber drivers, female rider

Uber introduces new safety measures primarily focusing on female users

HDFC Bank

Pvt lender HDFC Bank launches rural and semi-urban focused savings account

Nand Kishore

SBI MF appoints Nand Kishore as MD and CEO; replaces Shamsher Singh

Adani group

US probe disclosure not mandated: Adani group companies tell bourses

 
US whiskey held a 0.1 per cent market share in India in 2023 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2 per cent from 2023 to 2028, the report noted.
 
“My goal is to ensure that India becomes the second-largest global market for Weller outside the US,” Bianchi said.
 
Following the launch of Weller Special Reserve and Weller 12 Years Old in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sazerac plans to expand quickly to major metros, including Delhi and Bengaluru.
 
The company will leverage its relationship with John Distilleries—of which it owns a 60 per cent stake—to expand its footprint in India, where it eventually plans to introduce more bourbon variants.
 
“John Distilleries is a critical partner for us, primarily because they are experts in the Indian market. They will help us navigate regulatory challenges across different states. Their strong relationships with national retail chains will also aid in educating consumers about Weller and bourbon as a category,” Bianchi said.
 

Also Read

Whisky cocktails are here to stay

Laos govt vows justice in alcohol poisoning case that killed 6 tourists

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard becomes largest spirit maker with Rs 26,773 cr FY24 revenue

Supreme Court, SC

Apex court upholds states' right to regulate taxes on industrial alcohol

Supreme Court, SC

SC curtails Centre's authority on industrial alcohol; overturns 1990 ruling

PremiumCounting the cost of Bihar's liquor prohibition on state's revenue, alcohol ban

Counting the cost of Bihar's liquor prohibition on state's revenue, others

Topics : alcohol Alcobrew Distilleries manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon