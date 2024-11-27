Sazerac Company aims to make India its second largest Bourbon market

Sazerac Company, the largest distiller in the United States, aims to leverage India’s position as the largest whisky market to launch a range of bourbon whisky in the country.
Identifying India as a key priority market, Diego Bianchi, general manager, emerging markets and barrel select at Sazerac Company, told Business Standard that new consumer segments, including women, will drive the category’s growth in India.
“India, in particular, is where some of the fastest-growing consumers are. What will drive growth in India is more consumers entering the category, with women being key drivers,” he said.
“The approachability, soft flavour, and sweetness of bourbon will also appeal to female drinkers,” he added.
According to the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) Drinks Market Analysis 2024, India continues to lead the world in volume consumption of whisky, brandy, and rum.
“Irish whiskey and US whiskey were initially adopted by younger legal drinking age (LDA) consumers, but older drinkers are also trying and repurchasing them,” the report stated.
US whiskey held a 0.1 per cent market share in India in 2023 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2 per cent from 2023 to 2028, the report noted.
“My goal is to ensure that India becomes the second-largest global market for Weller outside the US,” Bianchi said.
Following the launch of Weller Special Reserve and Weller 12 Years Old in Mumbai on Wednesday, Sazerac plans to expand quickly to major metros, including Delhi and Bengaluru.
The company will leverage its relationship with John Distilleries—of which it owns a 60 per cent stake—to expand its footprint in India, where it eventually plans to introduce more bourbon variants.
“John Distilleries is a critical partner for us, primarily because they are experts in the Indian market. They will help us navigate regulatory challenges across different states. Their strong relationships with national retail chains will also aid in educating consumers about Weller and bourbon as a category,” Bianchi said.