Google ropes in former Apple exec Mitul Shah to lead Pixel biz in India

Google has appointed Shah as Managing Director for Google Devices and Services in India

Google has partnered with Foxconn and Dixon to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Google has roped in the former head of consumer sales at Apple India Mitul Shah to lead its Pixel smartphone devices and services business in the country, according to a social media post.

Google has appointed Shah as Managing Director for Google Devices and Services in India.

"I am happy to share that I've started an exciting new journey with Google as Managing Director for Devices & Services Business - leading Pixel's sales and expansion efforts in India," Shah said in a post on LinkedIn.

Google has partnered with Foxconn and Dixon to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India.

"It's an honour to be part of a company that's at the forefront of innovation, and I'm particularly thrilled to be working on a product that has the potential to put the magic and power of AI in the pockets of millions of people across my beloved country," Shah said.

 

People have been asking him for the reason for switching from Apple, he added.

"This is not a switch. This is a continuation of the mission of putting the world's best technology in the hands of fellow countrymen and women. I couldn't be more fortunate to have an opportunity to deliver the transformative power of AI and meaningful experiences to Indian consumers, with an immensely committed and talented team," Shah said.

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

