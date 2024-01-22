Sensex (    %)
                        
Udaan announces senior-level changes; Group CFO Aditya Pande resigns

Also, Vishnu Menon, Head of Corporate Strategy and investor relations, will take on the additional responsibility of business finance, as part of the organisational changes

Udaan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

udaan, an e-B2B (business-to-business) platform, on Monday announced senior-level organisational changes under which Group Finance Controller Kiran Thadimarri has been elevated to executive management team with additional responsibility of treasury, corporate finance and corporate audit.
The company informed that Aditya Pande has decided to pursue opportunities outside of udaan, after a successful stint of over three years as Group CFO.
Also, Vishnu Menon, Head of Corporate Strategy and investor relations, will take on the additional responsibility of business finance, as part of the organisational changes.
The two executives -- Menon and Thadimarri -- will work towards further strengthening the financial and governance practices at udaan with the objective of enabling the company to achieve operational profitability and public market readiness in the next 12-18 months, according to a company release.
Announcing the organisational changes, udaan said these are in line with the company's commitment to drive profitable growth and continue strengthening core capabilities.
As part of the organisational changes, Kiran Thadimarri, Group Finance Controller, will be elevated to be a part of the executive management team with additional responsibility of handling treasury operations, corporate finance and corporate audit, in addition to his existing responsibility of financial controller.
In his enhanced role, Thadimarri will report to the CEO.
The release mentioned that Thadimarri, a qualified Chartered Accountant, has been associated with udaan for close to three years.
In a career spanning two decades, Kiran graduated from GE's premier leadership programmes, was CFO of GE Water, South Asia, has worked closely with Aditya Pande (outgoing Group CFO, udaan) at GE Healthcare during his 14-year stint at GE, and subsequently co-founded a healthcare technology distribution company.
Vishnu Menon, Head - Corporate Strategy & IR, takes on the additional responsibility of business finance, and will continue to report to the CEO.
Menon has been associated with udaan for the past four years. An MBA from IIM Calcutta with a degree in Engineering from the Kerala University, Menon in the past has worked as a management consultant with Bain & Co and was also the Founder & CEO of Wandertrails, an experiential travel startup.
Informing about Aditya Pande's exit, after a successful stint of over three years as Group CFO, the company said as he transitions, the solid foundation laid during his tenure will enable udaan to tap future growth opportunities, capitalise on scale, and leverage cost synergies.

"During his tenure, Aditya played a pivotal role in shaping udaan's financial strategy marked by strategic financial decision-making, implementation of resilient financial systems, successful fund raising and a razor-sharp focus on fiscal management," the release said.

