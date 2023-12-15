Sensex (0.88%)
71138.06 + 623.86
Nifty (0.75%)
21342.10 + 159.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6934.45 + 54.00
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
45570.50 + 36.20
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
47832.05 + 99.75
Heatmap

Bain Capital nominee Ashish Kotecha steps down from board of Axis Bank

This comes after the direct shareholding of entities affiliated with Bain Capital in the bank came down below two per cent

Axis Bank, bain capital, ashish kotecha

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ashish Kotecha, non-executive director of Axis Bank, nominated by Bain Capital, has stepped down from the board of the private sector lender, according to a regulatory filing. This comes after the direct shareholding of entities affiliated with Bain Capital in the bank came down below two per cent.

On Wednesday, Business Standard reported that Bain Capital had sold shares worth Rs 3,737 crore in Axis Bank. Three affiliate firms, BC Asia Investments VII, BC Asia Investments III and Integral Investments South Asia IV, sold 33.38 million shares (1.08 per cent stake) at Rs 1,119.7 apiece.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

More than 50 entities, largely comprising foreign funds, were among the buyers, including Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and UBS. Bain had bought a stake worth Rs 6,854 crore in Axis Bank in November 2017.

In its regulatory filing, the bank said that Kotecha was appointed to the board with effect from December 19, 2021, up to the expiry of three years, up to December 18, 2024, or till the time BC Asia Investments VII Limited, Integral Investments South Asia IV and BC Asia Investments III Limited, the entities affiliated to Bain Capital, are directly holding in the aggregate at least two per cent of the equity share capital of the bank on a fully diluted basis.

Now, after the latest stake sale, Bain's shareholding has fallen below two per cent.

"The board and entire management team acknowledges the invaluable contributions rendered by Ashish Kotecha during his tenure as a non-executive director," the bank said.

On Friday, as of 1:40 pm, Axis Bank's shares were trading 0.45 per cent in the red at Rs 1,115.25 apiece on BSE. 

Also Read

Telangana has highest per capita income among all Indian states: MoSPI

Private equity firm Bain Capital sells Rs 3,737 cr stake in Axis Bank

Bain Capital in talks to acquire Adani Capital for Rs 1,500 crore: Report

Govt slaps penalty on four firms that failed to hire female directors

Bain to buy 90% stake in Adani Capital and Adani Housing for Rs 1,440 cr

Ammunition manufacturing: MoD inks Rs 5,336 cr contract with BEL

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

LTIMindtree expands presence in LATAM, opens delivery centre in New Mexico

Motorola working to double its exports with focus on North American market

Topics : Axis Bank Bain capital Stake sale BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in JanuaryBank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': DetailsIntel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in JaipurParl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAYCrypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon