Udupi Cochin Shipyard bags new order from Adani group's Ocean Sparkle

These new 70 Tonne bollard pull tugs will have a length of 33 metre, Beam of 12.2 metre and draft of 4.2 metre, the statement said.

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's leading shipyard, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), has secured a major order from Ocean Sparkle Limited, a prominent Indian tug operator under Adani Harbour Services Limited.

The contract for construction of three ASD (Azimuth Stern Drive) Tugs of 70 T bollard pull power was signed by Harikumar A, CEO, UCSL and Hiren Shah, MD and CEO, OSL, according to a CSL statement here on Friday.

UCSL had earlier contracted construction of two 62 T bollard pull ASD tugs for OSL.

Both these tugs were delivered by UCSL before contractual delivery dates, and have been deployed by OSL at Paradeep Port and New Mangalore Port.

These new 70 Tonne bollard pull tugs will have a length of 33 metre, Beam of 12.2 metre and draft of 4.2 metre, the statement said.

They will be propelled by two main engines of 1838 kW, thrusters of 2.7 metre dia, diesel generators of 150 kW, forward towing winch, aft winch, deck crane (3T) and external fire fighting system (FIFI-1-2800 Cu metre per hr).

These tugs, designed by Robert Allan Limited, world's leading design house for harbour tugs, will be built under the Indian Flag and classed with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).



ALSO READ: Cochin Shipyard gets 60 mn euros order for hybrid SOVs from UK operator

They will confirm to the ASTDS (Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications), promulgated by the Government of India, in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

UCSL is the first shipyard to contract and construct tugs confirming to ASTDS, it said.

UCSL had earlier signed contracts with Polestar Maritime Limited for construction of 2 ASD tugs of 70 T bollard pull.

The first vessel has been handed over to the owners ahead of its contractual delivery date.

This vessel, named 'Konna Star', has been put into operation at Deendayal Port, Kandla.

The second vessel of the series is under construction at UCSL yard in Malpe, Karnataka. Polestar Maritime Limited has also placed a repeat order on UCSL for construction of one more 70 T bollard pull tug.

UCSL has made great strides in a short span of time after a major revival since its takeover by CSL in Sep 2020. The Yard's order book also includes six numbers of 3800 Deadweight Dry Cargo Vessels for M/s Wilson ASA, Norway.

"We are extremely happy to be chosen again as the preferred partner by Ocean Sparkle Limited and Polestar Maritime Limited for construction of tugs for augmenting their fleet," said Madhu Nair, CMD, CSL, who is also the Chairman of UCSL.

He said, "Both CSL and our subsidiary UCSL are committed to delivering high quality tugs benchmarking construction cycle time with emphasis on sustainable solutions, to serve the evolving maritime ecosystem.