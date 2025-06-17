Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / UGRO Capital to acquire Profectus Capital for Rs 1,400 crore deal

UGRO Capital to acquire Profectus Capital for Rs 1,400 crore deal

Rs 1,398.6 crore all-cash acquisition will boost UGRO's MSME lending scale, add school finance, and improve profitability and secured asset mix

Ugro Capital launches 'Gro Micro', aims to support 50,000 small biz by 2022

The proposed acquisition transaction will be funded from the proceeds of the preferential issue of compulsory convertible debentures.

Abhijit Lele New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UGRO Capital Ltd, a BSE-listed non-banking finance company, will acquire 100 per cent stake in Profectus Capital Private Ltd for an aggregate consideration of Rs 1,398.60 crore to scale up financing of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem in the country.
 
Profectus, a non-banking finance company backed by private equity firm Actis, had assets under management of Rs 3,468 crore as of March 2025, with a presence across seven states through a 28-branch network and over 800-member team, according to UGRO’s filing with BSE.
 
The proposed acquisition transaction will be funded from the proceeds of the preferential issue of compulsory convertible debentures. The deal is subject to shareholders’ and regulatory approvals. The amount for acquisition is payable in cash in a single tranche on closing. UGRO Capital stock closed 1.13 per cent lower at Rs 171.3 per share on BSE.
 
 
Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director, UGRO Capital, said this strategically priced acquisition deploys equity raised to achieve instant scale. It will give cost savings of Rs 115 crore and annualised incremental profitability of Rs 150 crore, thus boosting return on assets by 0.6–0.7 per cent.
 
Also, integrating Profectus’ school finance expertise unlocks Rs 2,000 crore growth potential and strengthens the secured asset mix—accelerating our journey to become India’s largest MSME lender, he added.
 
UGRO Capital, an MSME-focused NBFC with pan-India presence from Tier-I to Tier-IV cities, had assets under management of Rs 12,003 crore as of 31 March 2025.
 
InCred Capital acted as the exclusive advisor to UGRO Capital on this acquisition transaction. SNG & Partners was engaged as the legal counsel to the company. The company engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers Services LLP for financial due diligence and Legacy Growth Partners for tax due diligence for the transaction.

More From This Section

PremiumLarsen & Toubro

L&T sees strong growth despite global uncertainty, conflict, supply shocks

Mahindra

CCI okays Mahindra's proposal to buy 59% stake in SML Isuzu for ₹555 cr

Delhivery

CCI clears Delhivery's ₹1,400 crore acquisition of Ecom Express stake

Blackstone

PE firm Blackstone acquires Kolkata's South City Mall for ₹3,250 crore

National highway

NHAI debars Megha Engineering for one year over NH-66 collapse in Kerala

Topics : Capital markets stock exchange acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon