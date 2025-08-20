Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UIDAI partners with Starlink to enable Aadhaar e-KYC for broadband users

The government has given approval to Starlink to start providing satellite-based broadband services in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Elon Musk-led Starlink will use Aadhaar authentication for customer verification in the country before onboarding them, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has onboarded satellite-based internet provider Starlink Satellite Communication Pvt Ltd. Starlink will use Aadhaar Authentication for customer verification, which will make the entire process smooth, secure and very easy," the statement said.

Starlink can onboard around 20 lakh customers in India at present capacity, according to an official estimate.

"Starlink's onboarding with Aadhaar authentication signifies a powerful synergy: India's trusted digital identity joining hands with global satellite technology. Aadhaar e-KYC will facilitate the onboarding of users seamlessly, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements while delivering high-speed internet to households, businesses, and institutions," the statement said.

 

The appointment of Starlink Satellite Communication as a sub-authentication user agency and sub-eKYC user agency was done in the presence of UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, UIDAI Deputy Director General Manish Bhardwaj, and Starlink India Director Parnil Urdhwareshe.

Starlink has partnered with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to sell its services in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

