UK-based BAT plans to sell up to 3.5% stake in ITC through block deals

UK based BAT Plc today announced its plans to sell up to 3.5 per cent stake in ITC by way of block deals Wednesday morning. The stake is equal to about 436.9 million shares of the total 12.476 billion outstanding shares of the cigarettes-to-hotels major, ITC.

BAT Plc has offered a 5 per cent discount to investors with the block deal price band ranging from Rs 384 to Rs 400.25 a share. Thus, the total deal size would range between Rs 16,775 crore and Rs 17,487 crore, as per terms of the transaction.





Post sale, BAT Plc will own 25.5 per cent stake in the company, down from about 29 per cent currently, and use the net proceeds of the block trades to buy back its own shares over a period ending December 2025, starting with £700m in 2024. The British firm has hired BofA Securities India and Citigroup Global Markets India as broker to the transaction.

ITC shares closed at Rs 404 a share on Tuesday, down 1.26 per cent. The shares have lost 12.57 per cent of its value since January this year.

In a statement, BAT said ITC is a valued associate of BAT in an attractive market with long-term growth potential where BAT benefits from exposure to the world's most populous market. “BAT's initial investment in ITC dates back to the early 1900s and the two companies have a longstanding, mutually beneficial relationship,” said the statement from BAT PLC.

As one of India's leading FMCG enterprises, ITC has delivered significant value for its shareholders and BAT continues to be fully supportive of ITC's management team, performance and strategy, the BAT statement said.





Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive of BAT said ITC, under the stewardship of its current management, will continue to create further value for its shareholders. "We look forward to remaining important shareholders in ITC as it continues its journey of growth. With this transaction BAT can accelerate the start of a sustainable buyback, while enabling us to continue to deleverage towards a new target range of 2-2.5x adjusted net debt / adjusted EBITDA," Morocco said. BAT has over $40 billion in net debt, according to Jefferies, a global financial services firm.

ITC, which earns a large part of its profits from cigarettes, also owns an information technology company, food products and packaging company. The company is also demerging its hotel business and the current shareholders of ITC would be offered shares in the company.

Over the past three years, ITC stock returned over 3 times from bottom to peak, as per a recent note from Jefferies, led by strong cigarette volume growth, scale-up in FMCG, improved capital allocation and increase in FII holding. These factors, however, have largely played out, the note said, while the cigarette volume growth is moderating now.

In the worst-case scenario, Jefferies sees the stock hitting Rs 340 levels and their best bull-case scenario still pegs the stock price at Rs 520 levels.