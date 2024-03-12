Sporting goods retailer Decathlon aims to become net zero by 2050 and has also set decarbonisation targets for the same, it said in a release.

It has set a target to reduce its carbon emissions by 20 per cent in 2026 and 42 per cent by 2030, and eventually reach net zero by 2050.

“Decathlon is working hand in hand with suppliers and partners to unlock sustainability all across the supply chain. With this collaborative approach, Decathlon has been working with suppliers to decarbonise processes and pave the way for new business models based on circularity and increased product life cycles,” it said in its release.

It also said that it is increasing its product lifespans and enabling customers to reuse, repair, and recycle their products.

“Today marks a very special moment in both the history and future of Decathlon. Now more than ever, the world needs sport. It has a unifying power and can improve both physical and mental health. At Decathlon, we want to have a greater positive impact on humans, society, and the planet by Moving People Through the Wonders of Sport,” Barbara Martin-Coppola, chief executive officer at Decathlon, said in the release.

In 2023, the sporting goods’ major’s executive team reached parity for the first time in its history.

Decathlon is headquartered in France and began in 1976. Today, it has 1,700 stores across the world.