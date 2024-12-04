Oyo's premiuim hotel brand 'SUNDAY' launches first international hotel

Business Standard
The premium brand of properties was originally launched in May 2023 in India by the joint venture between the Softbank and Oravel Stays. At present, there are three SUNDAY properties in India with a

SUNDAY in Dubai has been launched with the opening of SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

In a bid to expand its premium property portfolio overseas, SUNDAY, a luxury hotel brand owned by OYO's parent firm and SoftBank Group, has opened its first properties abroad in the UK and UAE, OYO announced on Wednesday.

The initiative is a part of OYO's ongoing efforts to strengthen its premium property portfolio across the globe, the company stated.

SUNDAY Lansbury Heritage near London's iconic business district Canary Wharf will now be operated by Oravel. The 35-room property is a restored Grade II listed building with its history dating back to 1628 when the East India Company built its first chapel and almshouses on the site.

 

SUNDAY in Dubai has been launched with the opening of SUNDAY Holiday International Hotel.

The premium brand of properties was originally launched in May 2023 in India by the joint venture between the Softbank and Oravel Stays. At present, there are three SUNDAY properties in India with a plan to increase to 25 by the end of March 2025.

"Our data indicates a growing demand for premium, experience-driven accommodations. This strategic move allows us to tap into the luxury segment while maintaining our commitment to delivering value across all price points," Puneet Yadav, Head of Oravel's UK business, said.

Topics : OYO Hotels & Homes Hotel industry five-star hotel Softbank Group

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

