close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UltraTech Cement FY23 production grows by 12.4% to 105.7 million tonnes

Leading cement maker UltraTech's consolidated sales rose by 12.4 per cent to 105.7 million tonnes (MT) in FY2022-23, Aditya Birla group firm said in a regulatory filing on Saturday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dalmia Bharat, Binani cement, Ultra Tech cement, National Company Law Tribunal , NCLT,Deloitte ,Murli Cement and Kalyanpur Cement, JSW Cement,

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading cement maker UltraTech's consolidated sales rose by 12.4 per cent to 105.7 million tonnes (MT) in FY2022-23, Aditya Birla group firm said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The company produced 94 MT of cement in FY22.

Its total sales volume in the domestic market also crossed 100 MT for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023.

UltraTech's total sales volume for the India market in FY23 was at 101.7 MT, up 13.63 per cent compared to 89.5 MT a year ago.

"We are pleased to inform the company has achieved 100 million tonnes of production, despatches and sales in FY23," it said.

Its grey cement production in the domestic market was at 100.1 MT in FY23, reporting 13.75 per cent growth while its white cement production was 1.5 MT, up 11 per cent.

Also Read

Nippon Life, RCAP Administrator, Aditya Birla Sun Life war for RNLIC stake

UltraTech to ramp up domestic cement capacity by a third by FY26

Ultratech drops out of race to buy Jaiprakash Associates' cement assets

Top listed cement companies' margins, profits lowest in a decade

Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 25,000 cr investment across various biz in UP

Swede held for molesting crew member onboard Bangkok-Mumbai flight

Royal Enfield records increase in total sales by 7% at 72,235 units in Mar

Shubhashish Homes investing Rs 200cr on first housing project in Jaipur

WhatsApp bans record over 4.5 million bad accounts in India in February

Twitter bans record over 680,000 accounts in India amid major overhaul

UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement was 4.4 MT in FY23.

For the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, UltraTech's total consolidated sales volume was at 31.7 MT and its India volume was at 30.5 MT.

UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 132.35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight Bulk Packaging Terminals.

It is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.

Topics : Ultra Tech Company | Aditya Birla

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Honda Cars reports 2% increase in domestic sales to 6,692 units in March

Honda
1 min read

Tata Power, Adani raise electricity tariff for customers in Mumbai

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited
2 min read

UltraTech Cement FY23 production grows by 12.4% to 105.7 million tonnes

Dalmia Bharat, Binani cement, Ultra Tech cement, National Company Law Tribunal , NCLT,Deloitte ,Murli Cement and Kalyanpur Cement, JSW Cement,
2 min read

Swede held for molesting crew member onboard Bangkok-Mumbai flight

Indigo
1 min read

Royal Enfield records increase in total sales by 7% at 72,235 units in Mar

Royal Enfield
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd completes acquisition of Karaikkal Port

Adani
2 min read

BlackRock slashes edtech giant Byju's valuation by about 50% to $11.5 bn

Byju's
3 min read

Twitter bans record over 680,000 accounts in India amid major overhaul

Twitter
2 min read

Weekend Bites: Google, Sebi, fraud accounts, and a new Space Odyssey

Artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning
5 min read

Tata Power, Adani raise electricity tariff for customers in Mumbai

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon