Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Ultraviolette plans new models, global expansion to boost retail footprint

Ultraviolette plans new models, global expansion to boost retail footprint

So far, the company has deployed 1,000 vehicles on the road and aims to hit a monthly sales target of 1,000 units within the next 6 to 8 months

Ultraviolette, F77

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette is set to expand its retail footprint and product lineup. With the recent opening of its 11th dealership in Mumbai, the company plans to establish a presence in 30 Indian cities and 20 international markets within the next two years.   In addition to its flagship F7 model, the company plans to introduce two to three new motorcycle models in the next two years. These new offerings will cater to different segments of the market, expanding the company's reach to a wider audience.   So far, the company has deployed 1,000 vehicles on the road and aims to hit a monthly sales target of 1,000 units within the next 6 to 8 months.   Ultraviolette's vision includes a focus on exports, targeting key markets in Turkey, Germany, Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy. The company aims to generate 30 per cent of its revenue from international sales within the next three years and is set to begin retailing in international markets by 2025.   To support this goal, Ultraviolette's manufacturing facility in Bangalore is equipped with an annual capacity of 10,000 units, running on a single shift. This capacity can be scaled up to 30,000 units annually by operating additional shifts.   "Our powertrain and platform are extremely capable. They are flexible enough to power multiple vehicle segments, and we plan to introduce two to three new models in the next two years,” said Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette.   Ultraviolette is also exploring the possibility of localised assembly facilities in specific markets across Asia and South America, depending on demand and local regulatory requirements in the near future.   “Our approach is to ensure that all our retail outlets come equipped with robust service and spare parts support,” added Subramaniam. “Service will always be a priority, even preceding sales, to ensure a seamless ownership experience for our customers.”   Ultraviolette is targeting the mid-segment performance motorcycle market, which represents a portion of the global two-wheeler revenue despite being a smaller share of total unit sales. In India, this segment comprises approximately 3 million units annually. Globally, the mid-segment accounts for 25–30 per cent of the market by volume but contributes nearly 50 per cent of the revenue in the two-wheeler space.   The company has so far deployed Rs 50–55 crore in research and development and production capabilities.   The company is positioning itself as a first-mover in the electric performance motorcycle space, where there are currently limited players globally. “We’ve spent seven years developing our technology ground-up, and this gives us a significant first-mover advantage,” Subramaniam further added.  

Also Read

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy promotes Bhakoo to chief business officer for food marketplace

(Left to right) NCP leader Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, outgoing CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde meet Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Mumbai on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

Live: Cabinet expansion of Maha govt on Dec 15; about 30 ministers to take oath at Nagpur function

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

India has evacuated all nationals who wished to return from Syria: MEA

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

AI firm Krutrim to power Kumbh Sahayak App for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Viswanathan Anand, PSL

Viswanathan Anand advises Gukesh to embrace criticism as a part of success

Topics : ultraviolet retail market Retail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon