UNIQLO expands to Southern India with Bengaluru launch in August

UNIQLO expands to Southern India with Bengaluru launch in August

The Bengaluru store marks UNIQLO's entry into Southern India, offering its LifeWear range at Orion Mall and expanding the brand's retail footprint to 16 outlets in the country

Currently, the company operates more than 2,500 UNIQLO stores across Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing’s brands now exceeds 3,600. | Credit: X account

Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO has announced the opening of its first store in Bengaluru, set to launch on August 29 at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway. The new outlet will mark UNIQLO’s entry into the Southern India market, bringing its signature LifeWear collection to Bengaluru shoppers.
 
“We are thrilled to finally announce UNIQLO’s entry into Southern India with our first store in Bengaluru,” said Kenji Inoue, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, UNIQLO India. 
 
Bengaluru marks the next significant milestone in the company’s India business expansion, he said, adding that over the past few years, the brand has seen strong demand and brand affinity from the Tech City through its e-commerce platform.
 
 
Located on the ground floor of Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, the new UNIQLO store will span 9,012 square feet and mark the brand’s sixteenth outlet in India. The store will offer a wide range of LifeWear for men, women, kids and babies — thoughtfully designed, high-quality clothing made for everyone.

Featuring innovative product lines such as HEATTECH, AIRism and PUFFTECH, UNIQLO aims to meet the demands of modern urban lifestyles with comfort, versatility and functionality for every season and occasion.
 
UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang.
 
Currently, the company operates more than 2,500 UNIQLO stores across Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing’s brands now exceeds 3,600. 
 

Topics : Apparel Retail Industry Bengaluru

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

