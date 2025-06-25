Nuclear Power Corp extends deadline for small reactor proposals to Sep 30

State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has extended the deadline for proposals from industrial users to set up 220 megawatt electric (MWe) small nuclear reactors, amid growing interest from companies seeking cleaner energy sources.
NPCIL has extended the deadline for submitting proposals for setting up Bharat Small Reactors (BSR) in new or existing industries to Sept. 30, 2025, from June 30, the company said in a notice published on Wednesday.
The corporation will now open proposals on a rolling basis.
NPCIL said several industrial houses have already signed non-disclosure agreements and begun joint work on the BSR model, while others have requested more time to prepare submissions.
The move comes as India looks to decarbonize industrial power and meet its net-zero targets, and as part of this push, is overhauling its nuclear liability law to attract foreign and private investment.
The country aims to expand nuclear capacity to at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2047, up from about 9 GW currently.
Under the proposal announced in December, NPCIL will operate the plant, while industries will use the power generated and cover the capital and operating expenses.
India currently operates 25 nuclear reactors, contributing about 3 per cent of its electricity.
NPCIL is the sole operator of nuclear power plants in the country, but the government has proposed allowing private Indian firms to build nuclear plants and permitting foreign companies to hold up to a 49per cent stake.
