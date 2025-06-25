Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nuclear Power Corp extends deadline for small reactor proposals to Sep 30

Nuclear Power Corp extends deadline for small reactor proposals to Sep 30

NPCIL said several industrial houses have already signed non-disclosure agreements and begun joint work on the BSR model, while others have requested more time to prepare submissions

NPCIL

India currently operates 25 nuclear reactors, contributing about 3 per cent of its electricity.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) has extended the deadline for proposals from industrial users to set up 220 megawatt electric (MWe) small nuclear reactors, amid growing interest from companies seeking cleaner energy sources.

NPCIL has extended the deadline for submitting proposals for setting up Bharat Small Reactors (BSR) in new or existing industries to Sept. 30, 2025, from June 30, the company said in a notice published on Wednesday.

The corporation will now open proposals on a rolling basis.

NPCIL said several industrial houses have already signed non-disclosure agreements and begun joint work on the BSR model, while others have requested more time to prepare submissions.

 

The move comes as India looks to decarbonize industrial power and meet its net-zero targets, and as part of this push, is overhauling its nuclear liability law to attract foreign and private investment.

Also Read

PremiumNuclear

Backed by private capital, India's nuclear energy set for transformation

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited

Megha Engineering wins ₹12,800-cr NPCIL deal for Kaiga nuclear reactors

Railways

Rlys seeks nuclear energy allocation for trains from NPCIL, Power Ministry

PremiumNuclear

Nuclear power industry opens doors to private companies, with caveats

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

NPCIL invites proposals to set up small nuclear reactors for captive use

The country aims to expand nuclear capacity to at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2047, up from about 9 GW currently.

Under the proposal announced in December, NPCIL will operate the plant, while industries will use the power generated and cover the capital and operating expenses.

India currently operates 25 nuclear reactors, contributing about 3 per cent of its electricity.

NPCIL is the sole operator of nuclear power plants in the country, but the government has proposed allowing private Indian firms to build nuclear plants and permitting foreign companies to hold up to a 49per cent stake.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumTata Motors

Tata Motors plans new Ace diesel variant without DEF, targets SCV recovery

Jio enterprise, Reliance Jio, Q4 Results, Cloud services, JioCinema, JioHotstar

JioHotstar nears Netflix with 300 mn subscribers after IPL 2024 surge

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

RIL to be a deep-tech, advanced manufacturing powerhouse: Mukesh Ambani

Star Health Insurance

Star Health partners Medi Assist to launch AI-based claims settlement

green hydrogen

SECI extends deadline for green ammonia tender submission to June 30

Topics : NPCIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon