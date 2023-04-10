US-based firm Pear Therapeutics files for bankruptcy, lays off workers

The US-based firm Pear Therapeutics, a company focused on developing and commercialising software-based medicine, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it struggled to get insurers to pay for its technology and laid off 92 per cent of its workforce, or about 170 employees.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company mentioned that it plans to maintain a 'transition team' of around 15 employees.

"Today is a difficult day for Pear Therapeutics. We announced that Pear voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 and will seek to sell assets through a sales process. We also announced a reduction in force, including me. This is certainly not the outcome I envisioned when I founded Pear in 2013," Pear's CEO Corey McCann wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The company said that all terminated employees have received two weeks' salary as severance and were asked to sign a separation agreement, which includes a general release of claims against the company.

Meanwhile, US-based software company Amplitude has laid off 13 per cent of its workforce, or 99 employees, amid tough macroeconomic conditions.

"On behalf of myself and the co-founders, I want to share the most difficult decision we've had to make since starting Amplitude over ten years ago. Today, we are reducing the size of our global team by 13 per cent," wrote Spenser Skates, CEO and Co-founder, in a blogpost.

Also Read IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022 Gujarat polls: Cong focuses on Bharat Jodo Yatra; AAP leads on social media Microsoft, LinkedIn empower 7.3 mn learners in India, announce new skills Restaurant app peAR raises Rs 4.2 cr in funding for business expansion SaaS company Icertis lays off employees despite raising impressive funds US tech firm Eventbrite to hire 120 for its development centre in India Google to HP: Apple's Mumbai store zone to be a no-go area for 22 brands Registrar of Companies to crack down on law violators with new reforms JSW One Platforms raises Rs 205 cr in funding from Japan's Mitsui L&T, Afcons, JSW eye Great Nicobar project despite environmental hurdles

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb