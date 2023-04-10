close

L&T, Afcons, JSW eye Great Nicobar project despite environmental hurdles

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) stayed the Rs 72,000 crore Great Nicobar Development Plan, which includes the project for building a trans-shipment hub

Great Nicobar Port

Even as the Great Nicobar Development Plan faces environmental hurdles, Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, and JSW Infrastructure Ltd are among the companies that are interested in building the Rs 42,000 crore-International Container Trans-shipment Terminal at Great Nicobar, the Mint reported. 
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) stayed the Rs 72,000 crore Great Nicobar Development Plan, which includes the project for building a transshipment hub.

Environmentalists have expressed concerns over the potential damage the development plan poses to the flora and fauna in an ecologically sensitive region. The government is however is planning the mega terminal in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode. 
Union Minister of ports, shipping, and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal earlier told Business Standard that the government has no second thoughts on the project. "The expression of interest round has been completed, and several parties have shown interest. It is true that different stakeholders have raised environmental concerns, but those have been clearly addressed."

He said that bodies like the Wildlife Institute of India, Zoological Survey of India, and Botanical Survey of India have been given the responsibility to protect the rare and endangered species of flora and fauna there. And a portion of land has already been earmarked for their protected habitation. He further added that the government is taking steps to take care of the coral zone and mangroves. 
The minister said that around 10 domestic and global players have responded to the EoIs sought for the mega project.

However, NGT has constituted a panel led by the Union environment secretary to revisit the ministry’s clearance for the Great Nicobar township and area development and other infrastructure projects over 16,610 hectares. The expressions of interest are likely to be evaluated and finalised only after the project gets clearance from this committee.
The government aims to complete the transshipment hub in two phases, building capacity for 4 million TEU (20-foot equivalent) containers in the first phase and 16 million TEU in the second phase. 

Around Rs 18,000 crore investment is expected in the first phase and Rs 24,000 crore in the second phase. 
