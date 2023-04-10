close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

JSW One Platforms raises Rs 205 cr in funding from Japan's Mitsui

E-commerce venture of US Group will use the financing to expand business and improve technology

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
JSW

JSW

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 1:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

JSW One Platforms, a B2B e-commerce venture of US-based JSW Group, has raised Rs 205 crore from Japan’s Mitsui & Co. The series A round valued JSW One at Rs 2,750 crore.
The company will use the funds to expand in new places like Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. It will invest in credit, logistics, and technology to improve customer experience.

“We are excited about (Mitsui’s) experience of working in the B2B industry across various markets in the world. Their investment will help us penetrate deeper into the industrial and construction industries,” said Gaurav Sachdeva, chief executive officer of JSW One Platforms. “We also look forward to bringing other industry segments onto the platform and will continue to leverage technology to be an industry-leading platform for MSMEs.”
JSW Group, in January 2021, entered e-commerce to cater to India’s manufacturing and construction industries. JSW One Platform leverages JSW Group’s expertise in manufacturing and building materials, logistics technology and credit to serve MSMEs and other enterprises in India.

“Our investment and partnership with JSW One Platforms not only signals our belief in the firm’s robust business model, but also our conviction in the long-term growth prospects of the B2B e-commerce space, which was catalysed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Masaharu Okubo, Managing Officer, Country Chairperson in India of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
“We look forward to working together to realize JSW One Platform’s strategic vision of becoming a key industry player in the region with our contribution for expanding supply source and wider product portfolio for targeting industry,” Okubo said.

Also Read

Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?

Can Fin Homes revamping top management; new CEO before end of Dec

India's share in venture capital funding falls sharply; China surges ahead

Gatik's driverless B2B delivery service gains pace in US and Canada

VC funding in India down 30 per cent in 2022: Venture Intelligence

L&T, Afcons, JSW eye Great Nicobar project despite environmental hurdles

As Future Retail bankruptcy crawls, Adani and Reliance among bidders

JSW One Platforms raises Rs 205 cr from Mitsui at Rs 2,750 cr valuation

Manipal Health aims adding 3,600 beds yrs after Temasek controlling stake

Apple's PC shipments fall 40%, steepest among major computers makers


The company launched its e-commerce platform jswonemsme.com in July 2021 and operates a turn-key home construction business called JSW One Homes.
Topics : JSW | Mitsui Sumitomo

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
1 min read
Premium

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

Semiconductors
4 min read
Premium

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Benoît Coquart, CEO, Legrand Group
4 min read

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
5 min read
Premium

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Image
4 min read
Premium

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

milk
4 min read

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL
2 min read

Tata insurance arm, others to provide $10-billion cover to Air India

Air India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon