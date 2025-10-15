Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / US crypto base Coinbase invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 billion valuation

US crypto base Coinbase invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 billion valuation

CoinDCX plans to expand in India and the Middle East using the fresh capital from Coinbase, which marks renewed global interest in Indian crypto startups.

CoinDCX

CoinDCX said the fresh capital will be used to drive product innovation, user growth, and expansion into new geographies, along with strengthening its educational initiatives. | (Photo: X/@CoinDCX)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Crypto exchange platform CoinDCX will expand its presence in India and the Middle East after raising fresh capital from US-based crypto major Coinbase at a post-money valuation of $2.45 billion, its co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal said.
 
The funding, an extension of CoinDCX’s previous round, was completed at an undisclosed amount.
 
“After signing an agreement with @coinbase for a fresh funding for @CoinDCX, the team’s focus is now on how to make crypto more mainstream in India and the Middle East, and how to make blockchain technology central to the financial system of the future,” Khandelwal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
 
 
The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.
 
CoinDCX said the fresh capital will be used to drive product innovation, user growth, and expansion into new geographies, along with strengthening its educational initiatives.

Also Read

WazirX

WazirX parent to launch revote on amended scheme starting July 30

Cryptocurrency

SC says no to making rules on cryptocurrencies: 'Can't lay down the law'

real estate, realty firms

Oberoi Realty Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 29% to ₹760.26 crore

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Jobless rate rises to 5.2% in September as PLFS shows slowdown in jobs

accident

Tribunal awards ₹15.6 lakh to kin of photographer killed in road accident

 
“India and the Middle East are among the most dynamic regions for crypto adoption and innovation. We’re excited to support CoinDCX’s continued growth and look forward to expanding our partnership in the months ahead,” said Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Coinbase.
 
In an earlier interaction with Business Standard, CoinDCX’s co-founder Sumit Gupta had clarified that the company was not in discussions to sell and dismissed reports suggesting Coinbase was looking to acquire CoinDCX at a valuation below $1 billion.
 
CoinDCX currently has a user base of over 20 million and offers more than 500 crypto assets and over 200 trading pairs on its platform.
 

More From This Section

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty's Q2 FY26 profit grows 29% to Rs 760 cr; dividend declared

KPMG

AI tops investment priority for Indian CEOs amid global uncertainty: KPMG

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Q2 profit up 3% YoY to Rs 447 crore as premium growth sustains

Tata Communications

Tata Communications transforming itself into a technology company, says CEO

Jindal Stainless Limited

Jindal Stainless invests $150 mn to double slag processing capacity

Topics : crypto tycoons cryptocurreny panel Crypto exchange Unocoin crypto trading cryptocurrencies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon