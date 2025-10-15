Tata Communications transforming itself into a technology company, says CEO

Tata Communications is steadily transforming itself into a technology-driven company, moving beyond its legacy networking and communications infrastructure roots, Chief Executive Officer A S Lakshminarayanan said.
“It is great to see that pivot playing out and those will be accelerators of revenue for us in the future. We are investing in the right areas and set of products. We need to invest more in sales and marketing, and we will do that once the conditions ease up,” Lakshminarayanan said.
The company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 183 crore for the July–September quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 251 crore in the same period a year ago. The profit decline came despite a 6.5 per cent rise in gross revenue to Rs 6,100 crore, driven primarily by a 7.3 per cent increase in data revenue.
In the April–June quarter, Tata Communications had reported a 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit to Rs 190 crore, even as consolidated income grew 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,959.85 crore. Its data revenue rose nearly 10 per cent YoY to Rs 5,130 crore.
Also Read
Lakshminarayanan said the technology macro environment, particularly fuelled by artificial intelligence (AI), presents significant opportunities for growth.
“The next five years are going to determine the next 50 years for any company. If they miss, they are going to be lagging behind quite a bit,” he said.
He reaffirmed that Tata Communications remains on course to achieve its $1 billion revenue target by FY28, despite macroeconomic headwinds. The CEO said recent global developments, including the easing of trade disputes and geopolitical tensions, have made the operating environment smoother.
The company has also begun conducting proof-of-concepts for its new agentic AI-powered Voice AI platform, launched earlier this month for its banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) clients.