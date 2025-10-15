Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 09:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI tops investment priority for Indian CEOs amid global uncertainty: KPMG

AI tops investment priority for Indian CEOs amid global uncertainty: KPMG

Technology integration, especially AI, is driving short-term decisions, with CEOs citing cyber risks, talent, and ESG alignment as key to future growth

Amid global challenges such as tariffs and visa restrictions, 83 per cent of Indian CEOs are confident in their companies’ growth prospects, up from 68 per cent in 2024, KPMG report said.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption is emerging as the top investment priority for chief executive officers (CEOs) in India, with 57 per cent planning to allocate 10–20 per cent of their budgets over the next year, according to the KPMG 2025 India CEO Outlook report.
 
Globally, 69 per cent plan to make similar investments over the next 12 months.
 
A majority of leaders (73 per cent) expect returns on these investments within one to three years, while 86 per cent believe their boards are equipped to navigate advanced technology adoption, including leveraging AI and data for sustainable growth.
 
The report is based on responses from 1,350 CEOs worldwide, of which 125 were heads of Indian companies representing various industries and sectors.
 
 
"Seventy-eight per cent of CEOs in India and 79 per cent globally cite that their leadership has a clear view on how AI will disrupt their business models and create new opportunities," the report added. 

Indian CEO confidence outpaces global peers

Indian CEOs are ahead of their global peers on this front, as global CEO confidence increased from 76 per cent to 79 per cent during the same period.
 
The report further added that technology integration, particularly AI, is shaping short-term decision-making, with CEOs identifying cyber risks, workforce readiness, and successful AI integration as key factors influencing three-year growth. 

Cyber risks prompt higher investment

"Nearly 75 per cent of CEOs in India cite that cybercrime can impact their organisations’ prosperity. Considering the rising risks, 42 per cent of CEOs in India have increased investments in the space," the report said.

Talent and upskilling critical to AI goals

On talent acquisition and growth, 91 per cent of Indian CEOs emphasise investment in skill development and lifelong learning, while 74 per cent highlight AI workforce readiness as critical for organisational prosperity.
 
At the same time, 68 per cent of CEOs in India—compared to 70 per cent globally—agree that competition for AI talent could constrain their company’s future prosperity.
 
Moreover, 26 per cent of CEOs in India, compared to 27 per cent globally, cited difficulty in finding candidates with the right mix of technical proficiency and collaborative skills, both essential for successful AI implementation. Around 50 per cent of CEOs in India are also considering workforce reduction in some areas amid AI integration.

AI seen as ESG enabler

Sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals are also being supported through AI, with CEOs noting that it can enhance data quality and reporting (75 per cent), improve resource efficiency (72 per cent), and reduce emissions (77 per cent).
 
"Nearly 77 per cent of CEOs in India, in alignment with 78 per cent globally, consider AI instrumental in reducing emissions and enhancing energy efficiency," the report added.

Resilience and future focus

“In an era of global uncertainty, CEOs in India are demonstrating remarkable resilience and a future-focused mindset. By embracing emerging technologies like AI, prioritising cybersecurity, and advancing ESG goals, they are confident of navigating complexity," said Yezdi Nagporewalla, chief executive officer, KPMG in India.
 
He added: "At the same time, a renewed focus on talent strategy, redesigning roles, embedding innovation, and fostering continuous learning is helping organisations stay competitive and ready for what lies ahead.”
 

Artificial intelligence Indian CEO CEOs KPMG KPMG report

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

