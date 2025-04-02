Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / US tariffs may shift trade, increase India's steel import risk: Sail chair

US tariffs may shift trade, increase India's steel import risk: Sail chair

When asked if the tariff will impact India's exports of steel to the US, the chairman said it will not affect much as the commodity's outbound shipment is not in large quantity

Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman

About the demand to curb cheap imports in the country, Prakash said the safeguard duty is urgent for the domestic steel industry. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The imposition of higher tariffs by the US may change the global "trade flows", increasing the chances of India becoming more vulnerable to steel imports, SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash said on Wednesday.

The Donald Trump administration has proposed a 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the US and also announced imposing reciprocal tariffs on all its trading partners including India with effect from April 2.

Responding to a query on the US tariff moves, Prakash said it may change the trade flows.

Traditionally steel has been travelling (exporting) from Asian countries to the US and Europe. Some steel was being exported to the US from Europe. Once the reciprocal tariffs take effect, such exports would become unviable.

 

"That will mean Asian countries -- China, South Korea, Japan -- that are exporting to Europe, that steel becomes free and will be floating around in the world. This floating trade might come to India," he said.

Also Read

Premiumsteel, steel exports

Metal stocks shine: HZL, SAIL, JSW Steel rally up to 10% on safeguard duty

steel, steel exports

SAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr to expand Rourkela Steel Plant to 9 MT by 2030

steel, aluminium

Nomura bullish on Indian steel industry; maintains 'Buy' on JSW Steel, JSPL

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, Feb 17, 2025: SAIL, Glenmark Pharma, Easy Trip, ABFRL

Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman

SAIL to set up new rail mill with $800 million investment: Chairman Prakash

When asked if the tariff will impact India's exports of steel to the US, the chairman said it will not affect much as the commodity's outbound shipment is not in large quantity.

"That is not a big challenge. The critical steel or critical components, those capabilities do not get developed overnight. So the prices will go up, but the US will continue to import those items which they do not produce. Setting up a manufacturing unit for those things will take time," Prakash said.

About the demand to curb cheap imports in the country, Prakash said the safeguard duty is urgent for the domestic steel industry.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the investigation arm of the commerce ministry, last month recommended imposition of a 12 per cent provisional safeguard duty for 200 days on certain steel products with an aim to protect domestic players from surge in imports.

The final decision to impose the duty will be taken by the finance ministry.

On the DGTR investigations related to metallurgical coke, he said quantitative restrictions (QR) are already in place "but curbs won't hurt steel producers".

More From This Section

Abhishek Lodha, Abhinandan Lodha

Macrotech accuses HoABL of using fabricated documents to misuse Lodha brand

Amul

Revenue of Amul's parent firm GCMMF rises 11% to Rs 65,911 crore in FY25

Coal

Coal India eyeing lithium blocks in Australia, Argentina: Chairman Prasad

solar projects

SJVN Green Energy begins 241.77MW power supply from Bikaner solar project

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres appoints Rajeev Kumar Sinha as Chief Manufacturing Officer

Topics : SAIL Steel imports US barriers on steel imports US tariff on steel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon