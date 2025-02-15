Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SAIL to set up new rail mill with $8 million investment: Chairman Prakash

SAIL to set up new rail mill with $8 million investment: Chairman Prakash

The company has decided to go ahead with the investment plan despite not having any order indication from its largest buyer Indian Railways

Amarendu Prakash, SAIL Chairman

Prakash said SAIL had been following up with the Railways for the past seven years for their future demand so accordingly the steel maker can plan rail production.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SAIL is bullish on the demand for rails in the country and has decided to set up a new rail mill at an investment of $800 million, the company's Chairman Amarendu Prakash said on Saturday.

The company has decided to go ahead with the investment plan despite not having any order indication from its largest buyer Indian Railways, Prakash said at a panel discussion at the Global Business Summit (GBS) in the national capital.  ALSO READ: SAIL Q3 results: Profit drops 66% to Rs 142 cr, revenue rises to Rs 25K cr

The chairman said such kind of confidence is a result of growth oriented policies of the government.

 

"Last week, we decided to put up an 800 million $investment into a mill, because I am confident that railways will go nowhere and they will have to buy from me if I put up a mill. So, I have taken a decision like that. So, that is the kind of confidence that comes when the policies we know are growth oriented, and they are bound to continue," he said.

Prakash said SAIL had been following up with the Railways for the past seven years for their future demand so accordingly the steel maker can plan rail production.

"I think, last seven years, we have been running after Indian railways, saying, how much rail track will you buy from us? Should we put up a new mill? Should I make an investment into a new mill? We can produce good railways. Will you buy it? They said, I am not going to give you any comfort about what I will buy in the future," the Chairman said.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, makes rails at its Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) in Chhattisgarh and forged wheels at Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) in West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Mahindra Lifespace to raise Rs 1,500 cr via rights issue to cut debt, grow

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Delhi HC upholds govt claims in $1.7 billion gas dispute with RIL

Navi Group

Financial services firm Navi appoints new CEOs as part of leadership rejig

Mahindra EV

Mahindra bags 30,179 bookings for two new electric models on opening day

Hyundai, Hyundai motors

Hyundai India completes 25 years of exports; crosses 3.7 million mark

Topics : SAIL Railways steelmakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon