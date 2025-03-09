Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / USFDA flags Granules India for storage, equipment lapses at Telangana plant

USFDA flags Granules India for storage, equipment lapses at Telangana plant

This warning letter summarises significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals, the USFDA said

Granules India

The USFDA inspected the Granules India facility from August 26 to September 6, 2024 | Image: X/@GranulesIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US health regulator has pulled up Granules India for failing to maintain buildings for drug storage and avoiding adequate procedures regarding cleaning and maintenance of equipment at its Telangana-based formulations plant.

In a warning letter to the company's Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) stated that the company failed to establish and follow adequate written procedures for maintaining equipment at the Medchal-Malkajgiri-based manufacturing facility.

The USFDA inspected the facility from August 26 to September 6, 2024.

"Our investigators observed significant contamination in multiple ducts of non-dedicated use in the preparation of finished drug products manufactured at your facility," the USFDA stated.

 

While filters were installed to prevent contamination, inadequate cleaning and maintenance processes rendered them ineffective, it added.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Granules India share tanks 10% after USFDA's 'OAI' tag for Gagillapur Unit

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Granules, GCPL, RECL among 4 F&O stocks with bearish bets; more pain likely

drugs, pharma sector

USFDA issues six observations for Granules' Gagillapur unit; stock falls 5%

Niki Prasad

Winning U19 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup is like dream come true, says Niki

India vs New Zealand final Playing 11 live updates

IND vs NZ Playing 11 latest updates: Complete XI for Champions Trophy final

"Swab samples collected from the ducts by your firm during the inspection, specifically from areas after the high-efficiency particulate air filters, detected residues from multiple previously manufactured drug products and were too numerous to count microbial contamination," the US health regulator stated.

The company failed to maintain buildings used in the manufacture, processing, packing, or holding of drug products in a good state of repair, it added.

"Bird droppings and feathers were observed during the inspection in the AHU area, specifically on the air purification units, ducts...and on the floors...inside your drug manufacturing facility," it charged.

In response to this letter, provide a plan and timeline to implement routine, vigilant operations management oversight of facilities, the USFDA said.

This plan should ensure, among other things, prompt detection of facility contamination issues, effective execution of repairs, adherence to appropriate preventive maintenance schedules, timely technological upgrades to the facility infrastructure, and improved systems for ongoing management review, it added.

The USFDA also pointed out that a large amount of torn CGMP records were discovered in at least 15 plastic waste bags during the inspection, including analytical balance printouts and worksheets containing manufacturing and testing data.

"Your quality system does not adequately ensure the accuracy and integrity of data to support the safety, effectiveness, and quality of the drugs you manufacture," it stated.

This warning letter summarises significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals, the USFDA said.

"Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated," it added.

"FDA may withhold approval of new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer until any deviations are completely addressed and we confirm your compliance with CGMP. We may re-inspect to verify that you have completed corrective actions to any deviations."  It further stated: "After you receive this letter, respond to this office in writing within 15 working days. Specify what you have done to address any deviations and to prevent their recurrence".

The warning letter issued by the USFDA usually identifies the violation, such as poor manufacturing practices, problems with claims for what a product can do, or incorrect directions for use.

The letter also makes clear that the company must correct the problem and provide directions and a timeframe for its plans for correction.

USFDA then checks to ensure that the company's corrections are adequate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ultraviolette unveiled its first mass-market electric scooter, the Tesseract

Ultraviolette may invest up to $100 mn in 4 yrs, eyes 100k annual sales

Ongole cattle in India

BL Agro launches Rs 1,000 crore dairy breeding project in Bareilly

satellite rocket space

Digantara commissions world's first commercial space surveillance satellite

Vedanta

Company on track to achieve 30% women in workforce by 2030, says Vedanta

India Development Centre (IDC) campus in Noida (aerial view)

Microsoft conducts ground breaking ceremony of proposed Noida campus

Topics : Granules India Limited Granules India USFDA US Food and Drug Administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREInd vs Nz Playing 11 UpdatesInd vs NZ Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIndia vs New Zealand Head to HeadMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayInd vs NZ Match Toss TimePUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon