UST acquires Endeavor Consulting Group for an undisclosed amount

Founded in 2006, Endeavor serves clients in North America and Europe and has expertise in life sciences sectors

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Digital services firm UST on Monday announced the acquisition of supply chain management and product commercialisation consulting player Endeavor Consulting Group for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition of Endeavor will enhance US-headquartered UST’s presence in several key sectors such as pharmaceutical, biopharma, and medical technology device customers, said the company.
"UST's acquisition of Endeavor enhances the continued acceleration of our domain specialisation as exemplified by UST Evolve in the business transformation space and, with Endeavor’s deep expertise, we will be better positioned to meet emerging client needs through pioneering solutions. Uniting the experience and resources of our two companies opens exciting new possibilities to drive meaningful innovation,” said Kailash Attal, chief solutions officer, UST.

Founded in 2006, Endeavor serves clients in North America and Europe and has expertise in life sciences sectors.

“By combining Endeavor's extensive technical expertise with UST's cutting-edge accelerators and SaaS offerings, UST is able to significantly enhance client operational efficiency, increasing their returns on technology investments as well as their capacity for innovation,” said the company.

The acquisition holds significance for UST as it looks to advance its digital transformation capabilities in the dynamic life sciences sector, said the company.

“This acquisition will enhance UST’s life sciences management consulting and SAP offerings, facilitating breakthrough solutions to emerging challenges faced by pharmaceutical, biopharma, and medical device clients,” said Anu Koshy, head of life sciences, UST.

With a team of over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries, UST is a digital solutions provider company working with companies across the globe for the last 24 years. It has a significant presence in India.

In 2023, the company announced plans to double its headcount to 4,000 employees in Hyderabad in the next two to three years as part of its expansion strategy in India.

Further, the firm recently revealed its plan to train more than 25,000 of its employees around the world in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) skills.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

