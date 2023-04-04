close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

V3 Ventures plans to invest 30 mn euros in Indian start-ups

V3 Ventures, Co-Founder and Investment Partner, Arjun Vaidya said that the company plans to invest the rest of the fund in the US and Europe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
V3 Ventures

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

London-based V3 Ventures on Tuesday announced that it will invest around 30 per cent of its EUR 100 million fund in early-stage start-ups in India in the next 12-18 months.

V3 Ventures, Co-Founder and Investment Partner, Arjun Vaidya said that the company plans to invest the rest of the fund in the US and Europe.

"India's economy is still growing rapidly and we are one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. In this macros environment - India has a unique advantage.

"Given this, we expect consumer and technology businesses to thrive in the foreseeable future. This allows us to identify and back entrepreneurs who are building strong, purpose-driven, scalable brands," he said.

Vaidya said that the VC will back good businesses and are very bullish about the opportunity India presents to the firm.

"We aim to invest roughly 30 per cent of the 100 million euro fund. We have a strong pipeline in place and believe in a concentrated strategy. We believe India is at the cusp of a revolution especially in the consumer brands and consumer technology space and the opportunity is vast," he said.

Also Read

Accounting practices at start-ups in India come under the scanner

Games24x7 launches Rs 400 cr fund for interactive entertainment start-ups

European Union carbon price passes symbolic 100 euros as reforms bite

Motovolt acquires stakes worth 1 mn euros in German company eROCKIT AG

Business bites: How have winners of Shark Tank India 1 fared so far

Capex cannot be driven by public investment, says industry body Assocham

Delhi-based Mankind Pharma to brand its medicines with API quality mark

Venture debt platform Blacksoil announces raising $25 mn in fresh capital

Meta pauses hirings after mass layoffs, no longer listing remote positions

Wipro Consumer revenue tops Rs 10,000 cr in FY23 on growth across segments

Vaidya joined Verlinvest and co-founded V3 Ventures with Lopo Champalimaud in 2021. Verlinvest has invested in several Indian start-ups including Oatly, Tony's Chocolonely, BYJU's, Sula Vineyards, and Purplle.com.

Topics : Venture Capital | Investment | Start-ups

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

More cos paying directors Rs 1 lakh per board meeting now than before Covid

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
3 min read

V3 Ventures plans to invest 30 mn euros in Indian start-ups

V3 Ventures
2 min read

TVS Motor Company's Singapore arm to buy 25% stake in Killwatt GmbH

TVS Motor company
1 min read

Capex cannot be driven by public investment, says industry body Assocham

Capex
3 min read
Premium

Delhi-based Mankind Pharma to brand its medicines with API quality mark

Mankind Pharma
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Ajay Goel, byju
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto K10 get low rating in Global NCAP crash test

Maruti Suzuki
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon