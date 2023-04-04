close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meta pauses hirings after mass layoffs, no longer listing remote positions

After laying off 21,000 employees in two job cut rounds, Meta is further looking to cut costs, and has reportedly plans to lower bonus payouts for some workers in its 'Year of Efficiency'

IANS San Francisco
Meta, Facebook

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta (formerly Facebook) is no longer listing new remote positions, as managers have reportedly been forbidden from posting new listings with a remote-work option.

According to SFGate, a Meta spokesperson said, "the delisting of remote positions is temporary."

"We remain committed to remote work. We've merely temporarily paused new remote work applications as leaders complete the restructuring work that Mark (Zuckerberg) announced last month," the spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

The company's remote-friendly key description -- "Remote roles are now available in the US, Canada, and Europe, and we'll continue to add more roles in more locations as they become available" -- has also been removed from its website.

In the March notice to employees, Zuckerberg had said that engineers who joined in-person or fully work in person generally "performed better on average than people who joined remotely."

He, however, added that the social media platform is "committed to distributed work."

Also Read

NRSC, IIRS to conduct study of Joshimath through satellite images

Half a million white-collar job cuts since Oct 2022: Is this just a start?

Facebook parent Meta plans additional layoffs over several rounds: Report

Meta's Indian employees go all out on Twitter after lay-off email

Meta starts next round of layoffs with 1,500 jobs in recruiting, HR: Report

Wipro Consumer revenue tops Rs 10,000 cr in FY23 on growth across segments

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India records 34.5% sales decline in March

Training helps new employees accomplish goals in one-fifth of time: Report

Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

B2B apparel platform Zyod raises $3.5 mn in seed funding from Lightspeed

After laying off 21,000 employees in two job cut rounds, Meta is further looking to cut costs, and has reportedly plans to lower bonus payouts for some workers in its 'Year of Efficiency'.

Employees who get a "met most expectations" rating in performance review will get a smaller percentage of their bonus and restricted stock award which are due in March 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Thousands of workers have received the affected pay grade in a recent review round.

"We're making changes to our performance process taking into account learnings and feedback over the last year while optimising for the future. These changes are not related to workforce restructuring," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Zuckerberg said that after restructuring, Meta plans to lift hiring and transfer freezes in each group.

--IANS

na/prw/uk/

Topics : Metaverse | Facebook | layoff

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Delhi-based Mankind Pharma to brand its medicines with API quality mark

Mankind Pharma
4 min read

Venture debt platform Blacksoil announces raising $25 mn in fresh capital

Fundraising
2 min read

Meta pauses hirings after mass layoffs, no longer listing remote positions

Meta, Facebook
2 min read

Wipro Consumer revenue tops Rs 10,000 cr in FY23 on growth across segments

Wipro Consumer Care
2 min read

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India records 34.5% sales decline in March

Honda
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO

Ajay Goel, byju
3 min read

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto K10 get low rating in Global NCAP crash test

Maruti Suzuki
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon