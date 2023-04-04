Wipro Consumer revenue tops Rs 10,000 cr in FY23 on growth across segments

Its flagship product, Santoor, has sales of over Rs 2,650 crore and its female toiletries brand Enchanteur has also crossed sales of Rs 1,000 crore in FY23, the company said in its release.

The FMCG major has expanded its product offering with the launch of liquid detergents, fabric softeners, dish wash and floor cleaners. It also entered the foods space last financial year with the acquisition of the Nirapara brand of spices and ready-to-cook foods, according to its release.

The firm's India business grew 17 per cent, while Malaysia posted a growth of over 20 per cent in personal care and Vietnam crossed $100 million in revenue, with double-digit growth. It saw double-digit growth in other markets too, such as South Africa, Middle East and the Philippines.