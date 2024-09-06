Business Standard
VA Tech WABAG bags Rs 2,700 cr Saudi's sea water desalination plant order

VA Tech WABAG, Water treatment plant

Representative Image | Credit: X/@vatechwabag

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG has secured an order from Saudi Water Authority worth USD 317 million (Rs 2,700 crore) for setting up a Mega Sea Water Desalination plant in Saudi Arabia, the company said on Friday.
The Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract including design and supply of the 300 million litres per day mega desalination plant which would be developed on a greenfield site in the west coast of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Water Authority, formally known as the Saline Water Conversion Corporation, is responsible for regulating and monitoring water sector business and services to enhance water sustainability and achieve the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.
 
The project is expected to be completed in 30 months and the plant would operate Dual Media Filters followed by a two-pass Reverse Osmosis process and re-mineralisation to produce clean potable water.
The plant would be built with the state-of-the-art desalination technologies, designed for superior energy efficiency and would produce stellar quality of water complying with the environmental regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
"We are extremely honoured and proud to secure this mega order from prestigious customer Saudi Water Authority, which will contribute to the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030. This mega order is a testament to our expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable water solutions worldwide." company Head-Strategy and Business Growth - GCC, Rohan Mittal said in a company statement here.
WABAG said, globally, it has established 60 desalination plants in 17 countries, for various municipalities and industries.

"This (project) win reinforces our position in the desalination sector and we are confident that WABAG's Global Leadership in Desalination will grow further with this win," Mittal said.
The Saudi Water Authority currently manages over 40 desalination plants producing over 11 million cubic meters per day and over 139 ground and surface water purification stations producing over 4 million cubic meters per day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : VA Tech Wabag Va Tech Saudi Arabia water supply

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

