Valvoline targets double-digit market share growth in India over 5 years

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, a player in the global lubricant industry, is setting its sights on growing its market share by double digits in India over the next five years. Currently holding a single-digit market share, the company is leveraging three innovations to expand its presence in the Indian lubricant market.

Sandeep Kalia, the managing director of Valvoline Cummins, shared insights into the company's strategy. "Switch to synthetic campaign was done for a passenger car oil range to connect with car users encouraging them to switch to full synthetic engine oil for best protection and care for their vehicles. Whereas Champ 4T fuel efficient is a high-quality Motorcycle engine oil suitable for all generation of bikes, old or new. Valvoline Champ4T is India’s first 8% more fuel efficient engine oil, allows bikers to ride 2000 km more in a year. Valvoline Premium Blue Engine oil is "The Only One" exclusively endorsed and recommended by Cummins. This product is used for heavy duty applications," he stated.

The company is striving to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for its customers, offering a full spectrum of products, including lubricants, grease, diesel exhaust fuel, and more. An essential component of this initiative involves educating mechanics on how to use diagnostic tools and identify fault codes accurately.

Kalia explained further, "Our objective is to provide the right technology platform along with Cummins. We aim to make our synthetic oils just as cost-effective as mineral oil, ensuring that our customers benefit from the best technology without incurring additional expenses."

This year, Valvoline Cummins marks 25 years of operations in India. Valvoline Cummins invested $30 million in the Indian market when they entered. The company posted a 20 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for profits year on year. Their revenues have soared to more than Rs 2,000 crore.

In India, Valvoline Cummins operates as a 50:50 joint venture between Valvoline Global Operations and Cummins India Ltd., India's leading manufacturer of diesel engines and the largest exporter of engineering products. This partnership has resulted in Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, dedicated to the production, distribution, and marketing of lubricants, grease, and allied products.