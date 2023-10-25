close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Valvoline targets double-digit market share growth in India over 5 years

The company is striving to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for its customers, offering a full spectrum of products, including lubricants, grease, diesel exhaust fuel, and more

valvoline

Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, a player in the global lubricant industry, is setting its sights on growing its market share by double digits in India over the next five years. Currently holding a single-digit market share, the company is leveraging three innovations to expand its presence in the Indian lubricant market.

Sandeep Kalia, the managing director of Valvoline Cummins, shared insights into the company's strategy. "Switch to synthetic campaign was done for a passenger car oil range to connect with car users encouraging them to switch to full synthetic engine oil for best protection and care for their vehicles. Whereas Champ 4T fuel efficient is a high-quality Motorcycle engine oil suitable for all generation of bikes, old or new. Valvoline Champ4T is India’s first 8% more fuel efficient engine oil, allows bikers to ride 2000 km more in a year. Valvoline Premium Blue Engine oil is "The Only One" exclusively endorsed and recommended by Cummins. This product is used for heavy duty applications," he stated.

The company is striving to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for its customers, offering a full spectrum of products, including lubricants, grease, diesel exhaust fuel, and more. An essential component of this initiative involves educating mechanics on how to use diagnostic tools and identify fault codes accurately.

Kalia explained further, "Our objective is to provide the right technology platform along with Cummins. We aim to make our synthetic oils just as cost-effective as mineral oil, ensuring that our customers benefit from the best technology without incurring additional expenses."

This year, Valvoline Cummins marks 25 years of operations in India. Valvoline Cummins invested $30 million in the Indian market when they entered. The company posted a 20 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for profits year on year. Their revenues have soared to more than Rs 2,000 crore.

In India, Valvoline Cummins operates as a 50:50 joint venture between Valvoline Global Operations and Cummins India Ltd., India's leading manufacturer of diesel engines and the largest exporter of engineering products. This partnership has resulted in Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, dedicated to the production, distribution, and marketing of lubricants, grease, and allied products. 

Also Read

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

Oil India share jumps 6%, rebounds to 1-year high after 3 weeks: Read why

Sensex slips 248 pts, Nifty near 19,600; Bajaj Auto zooms 6.5%, Nestle 3.5%

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Renault lines up € 3 bn investment, 8 new models to expand global reach

Tech Mahindra Q2FY24 result: Net profit down 61.6%, revenue drops 2%

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers forays into US market, to invest Rs 1,850 cr

India's copper industry has a new entrant, incumbents not worried

UltraTech Cement may present details of second phase of expansion by Dec

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Lubricants Auto lubricants Oil industry

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon