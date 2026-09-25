Vascon Engineering receives order worth ₹660 crore from Qualcomm India

Vascon Engineers on Friday said it has received an order worth ₹660 crore from IT company Qualcomm India for the development of an office facility at Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing, Vascon Engineers said it has received the Letter of Intent for the development of an office facility comprising three basements, Ground + 12 floors, and associated infrastructure at Bengaluru.

The work has to be completed within 30 months from the date of site handover, the filing added.

Vascon Engineers has executed hundreds of projects in the commercial, industrial and residential space.

Shares of Vascon Engineers were trading at ₹34.46, up 3.42 per cent on the BSE.