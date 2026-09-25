Suzuki to halve vehicle development time by 2030, boost India capacity

Suzuki Motor Corporation plans to cut its vehicle development times in half by 2030, aiming to bring new models to market faster through an overhaul of its manufacturing processes.

The Japanese automaker will retain a multi-powertrain strategy rather than betting solely on battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It aims to improve development efficiency by 30 per cent compared with FY20 levels, while boosting factory productivity by 50 per cent above the standards set at its flagship Manesar plant in Haryana.

“As a challenge to become a company that can keep pace with the speed of change, while halving the new model development period, we will improve development efficiency by 30 per cent, and increase production efficiency by 50 per cent,” Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki said at the company’s Technology Strategy Briefing 2026 on Friday.

He identified Japan and India as the key centres of its global business foundation. Technologies developed in Japan will be shared with Maruti Suzuki India and adapted for individual markets. India will be strengthened as a manufacturing and export hub.

“Technology is shared. Products are regionally optimised. This is our mindset, and this is how Suzuki competes,” Toshihiro Suzuki said, explaining the division of development responsibilities between Japan and India.

The company targets an annual Indian production capacity of 4 million vehicles from FY30, up from 2.9 million units currently. Current output was recently boosted by a fourth production line at Hansalpur, Gujarat, which brought that facility’s annual capacity to one million units.

Beyond Hansalpur, Suzuki operates plants in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda, with plans for a new site in Sanand.

The shorter development cycle will change the way Suzuki makes vehicles. Instead of completing planning, design, production engineering, quality and procurement sequentially, these functions will work concurrently from the early stages of a vehicle programme.

Suzuki also plans to deepen digital engineering and expand modularisation, allowing modules to be shared across products and integrating development and manufacturing more closely.

“This is not just about improving efficiency or cutting costs,” Toshihiro Suzuki said, noting that the company’s objective is to pursue different technologies simultaneously and respond quickly to market changes.

The approach underpins Suzuki’s multi-pathway powertrain strategy. The automaker argues that differences in electricity generation, renewable energy, charging infrastructure, fuel availability, and government policy mean a single propulsion technology cannot apply universally across all markets.

The company will continue developing BEVs and hybrids alongside internal-combustion-engine, compressed natural gas, flex-fuel and carbon-neutral-fuel technologies.

“Rather than rolling out the same system uniformly, we need to provide mobility suited to the realities of each region and its infrastructure,” Chief Technology Officer Katsuhiro Kato said at the briefing. Depending on regional requirements, Suzuki will combine BEVs, hybrid electric vehicles and carbon-neutral-fuel vehicles, he added.

This builds on the technology roadmap Suzuki laid out in 2025, when it detailed its “Right × Light Mobile Tech” strategy. That included lightweight vehicle bodies, efficient ICE and carbon-neutral-fuel technologies, battery-lean BEVs and hybrids, and its SDV Right approach. It had also said its Super Ene-Charge hybrid system was under development and that it was working on new high-efficiency engines.

Suzuki said this year it will bring these technologies into products such as hybrids, Super Ene-Charge, newly developed direct-injection turbo engines, the lightweight S Light architecture and SDV Lite, combining them according to individual markets and use cases.

The EV strategy will similarly focus on what Suzuki calls a “lean-battery” approach. Under this model, the automaker plans to develop common battery systems — including packs, thermal management, and controls — in-house, while sourcing regional cell variants based on local needs. Suzuki argues that building lighter vehicles allows it to meet performance targets with smaller batteries, cutting both vehicle weight and resource consumption.