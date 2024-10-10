Business Standard
Vedanta Aluminium digitally connects metal quality analysis system with LME

The move aims to streamline operations throughout the entire metal supply chain, from production to delivery

This enables company to meet the highest global standards. | Photo: Bloomberg

Vedanta Aluminium on Thursday said it has digitally linked its metal quality analysis system with the London Metal Exchange (LME) -- the global hub for trading industrial metals and setting benchmark prices.

The move aims to streamline operations throughout the entire metal supply chain, from production to delivery, the company said in a statement.

"This makes Vedanta Aluminium the first smelter in India to digitally link its metal quality analysis system with it and the fifth primary aluminium producer globally to establish a direct digital connection for Certificates of Analysis submission from its smelters to the LME Passport platform," it said.

 

"...implementation of the LME Passport underscores our commitment to adopting cutting-edge digital technologies that enable us to meet the highest global standards in metal quality assurance," Vedanta Aluminium Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sunil Gupta said in a statement.


First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

