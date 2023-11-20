Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc partners with Inland EV Green Services

The move aims at reducing carbon emissions and promote cleaner modes of transportation

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The eco-friendly trucks are a bid to reaffirm the company's commitment to green and sustainable practices. (Photo: Wikimedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Monday said it has partnered with Inland EV Green Services for deployment of 10 electric vehicle trucks.
The move aims at reducing carbon emissions and promote cleaner modes of transportation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Dedicated to the inter-operations transport of concentrates, these eco-friendly trucks reaffirms the company's commitment to green and sustainable practices, it said.
These trucks have a charging capacity of 20 to 100 per cent in just 90 minutes, the company added.
"Our collaboration with Inland EV Green Services Pvt Ltd represents a significant step forward in our decarbonisation journey," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Govt may space out stake sale in Hindustan Zinc for 'best possible options'

Government to exit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, but over an extended period

A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources

Centre to set up Rs 12,000-cr inland waterway on Brahmani river in Odisha

Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 leaked ahead of official launch; details inside

Religare board rallies behind chairperson Saluja, defends her share sale

SAIL-Bhilai chugs first rake of 260-metre-long rail panels in Chhattisgarh

ABB forms strategic partnership with Titagarh for metro projects in India

Dunzo moves to Zoho workspace from Google suite to cut costs by one third

Topics : Hindustan Zinc Sustainable Development Electronic vehicles Vedanta

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon