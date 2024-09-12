Kalpataru Projects International bags orders worth Rs 2,774 crore

Business Standard
Kalpataru Projects International on Thursday said the company and its arms secured orders worth Rs 2,774 crore.

The new orders also include Design & Build project for residential buildings in India

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL), one of the largest Engineering & Construction companies listed in India along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,774 crore, a company statement said.
These include new orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in overseas markets and the EPC project for Extension of Airport from Airports Authority of India (AAI).
The new orders also include Design & Build project for residential buildings in India.
 
Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said in the statement, "We are pleased with the continuous ordering momentum, especially in our T&D and Buildings and Factories (B&F) business."

The order from the AAI will mark our entry into the growing domestic airport sector and further diversify our clientele, he added.
The orders in the T&D and B&F business have further enhanced our market position and significantly strengthened our order book, he said.

With the orders wins, our YTD (year to date) order intake has reached around Rs 9,800 crores and additionally, we have greater business visibility, he stated.
KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, B&F, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports.
KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

