Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sundar Pichai's protection costs Google $8 mn in 2024 amid rising risks

Sundar Pichai's protection costs Google $8 mn in 2024 amid rising risks

Google spent $8.27 million on CEO Sundar Pichai's security in 2024, citing rising threats and global travel as key reasons behind the 22 per cent surge in protection costs

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sundar Pichai, who has held the position of Google CEO for over a decade, continues to draw not just a high salary but also significant security-related expenses. According to a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Google spent approximately $8.27 million (around ₹67.8 crore) on Pichai’s personal security in 2024. This marks a 22 per cent rise from the $6.78 million (around ₹57.48 crore) spent the previous year.
 
Alphabet’s 2025 proxy statement explains that the elevated cost covers a range of services including residential protection, consultation fees, monitoring services, chauffeur-driven transport, and travel security.   
 
 
  “We believe these arrangements and costs are reasonable, appropriate, necessary, and in the best interests of Alphabet and its stockholders, as they mitigate risks to our business,” the company said in its filing. It further clarified, “We do not consider these additional security arrangements to be a personal benefit to Sundar because they arise from the nature of his employment responsibilities."
 

Executive compensation sees broad increases

 
Sundar Pichai’s total compensation for 2024, which includes stock awards, rose to $10.73 million (approx ₹91.03 crore), up from $8.8 million (approx ₹74.6 crore) in 2023. A large part of this amount was dedicated to ensuring his personal safety.

Also Read

PremiumKalaripayattu warriors practising on the beach | Photo: Wikimedia commons

A fighting comeback: How Indian martial arts are reclaiming their spotlight

Washington Sundar, Sundar Pichai

Why was Washington Sundar benched? Even Sundar Pichai wants to know

FireSat

Google CEO Pichai thanks Musk's SpaceX for successful FireSat launch

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO Sundar PichaiSundar Pichai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai learnt Hindi in school: BJP to DMK govt over language row

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO Sundar PichaiSundar Pichai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Pichai sees 'useful' quantum computers 5-10 years away

 
The increase in compensation wasn’t limited to the CEO alone. Several top executives at Alphabet also saw their pay packages grow. Kent Walker, Google's Chief Legal Officer, received $30.2 million (around ₹256.2 crore), up from $27.3 million (around ₹231.6 crore) the previous year. Newly appointed CFO Anat Ashkenazi’s total remuneration stood at nearly $50 million (around ₹424.24 crore), which included a $10 million (around ₹84.84 crore) bonus.   
 
  Beyond top brass, Google's full-time employees also benefited from the company’s growth. The average compensation for 2024 rose to $331,894 (about ₹2.81 crore), reflecting a 5 per cent increase over the 2023 average of $315,531 (around ₹2.67 crore), as per the SEC filing.
 

Heightened security in the wake of external threats

 
The rise in executive security spending at Google reflects a broader trend among major corporations. A Reuters analysis notes that at least a dozen companies in the S&P 500 have increased protection for their top leaders following heightened external threats — particularly after the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson.
 
Google justified the steep security expenditure for Pichai partly due to his frequent global travel in 2024. His schedule included multiple high-level meetings focused on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, a sector where Google remains under intense regulatory and competitive pressure.

More From This Section

Coromandel International

Coromandel International Q4 results: Net profit rises 73% to Rs 384 crore

Orient Green Power Company

Orient Green Power Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 15 cr as revenue up 15%

Q4, Q4 results

Exide Industries Q4 results: PAT falls 10% to Rs 255 cr on higher costs

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Indian Oil to import LNG under 5-year agreement with US-based Trafigura

Vedanta

Vedanta Q4FY25 results: Profit surges 154% to ₹3,483 cr on higher volumes

Topics : Google Sundar Pichai Google CEO Sundar Pichai Sundar Pichai pay BS Web Reports Google Alphabet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon