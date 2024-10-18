Business Standard
Vedanta to invest Rs 1 trillion across various projects in Odisha

The firm added that this would create a massive industrial complex for downstream industries, as aluminium has hundreds of applications in sectors such as automotive, power, construction, and railways

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

India-listed Vedanta Ltd on Friday said it would invest Rs 1 trillion in various projects in Odisha. The company stated that the investment would be directed towards an alumina refinery and an aluminium plant in the state.

Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Group, met the state chief minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, on Friday. Vedanta announced that during his interaction with the chief minister, the company revealed plans to invest in a six million tonnes per annum (MTPA) alumina refinery and a three million tonnes aluminium plant, focused on producing green aluminium powered by renewable energy.

The company added that this would create a massive industrial complex for downstream industries, as aluminium has hundreds of applications in sectors such as automotive, power, construction, and railways.

Agarwal also said, “Odisha has always played an important role in Vedanta’s growth. Our investments reflect our commitment to the state's inclusive growth and driving large-scale industrialisation. This announcement not only reaffirms Vedanta’s position as a key partner in Odisha’s development but also strengthens the state’s potential to become a global hub for aluminium and industrial innovation.”

Topics : Vedanta Vedanta aluminium production Odisha

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

