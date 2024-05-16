Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Venu Sports: Disney-Fox-WBD sports-streaming venture to be launched soon

Announced in February, the service will try to woo younger viewers who are not tuned in to cable TV with bundled offering of the companies' broad portfolio of professional and collegiate sports rights

Venu Sports

Venu Sports (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The sports-streaming service set to be launched by Walt Disney Co, Warner Bros Discovery and Fox Corp will be called Venu Sports and is on track for launch this fall, Pete Distad, the venture's CEO, said on Thursday.
 
Announced in February, the service will try to woo younger viewers who are not tuned in to cable TV with a bundled offering of the companies' broad portfolio of professional and collegiate sports rights, including the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and FIFA World Cup.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Venu Sports will be available directly through a new app and subscribers can opt to bundle the service with Disney+, Hulu or Max.
The joint venture still requires regulatory approval and the finalization of definitive agreements amongst the companies.
 
Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in March that the venture was expected to have 5 million subscribers in its first five years.
The addressable market for the venture is expected to be between 50 million and 60 million, Murdoch had said, adding he did not have any concerns about regulatory hurdles about the venture.

 
Topics : Walt Disney Warner Bros Fox Inc sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon