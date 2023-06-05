close

Veranda RACE expands reach through partnerships with Talent Academy

Veranda RACE is also teaming up with Phire, a placement-oriented training company that offers expert training for recruitment in private banking and BFSI sector

BS Web Team New Delhi
Edtech

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Veranda RACE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, is augmenting its reach into Kerala through a partnership with Talent Academy & Publications, the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.  
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Veranda RACE is also teaming up with Phire, a placement-oriented training company that offers expert training for recruitment in private banking and BFSI sector.”

“This partnership represents transformative strides in our mission to empower students in the state of Kerala,” said Santhosh Kumar, CEO of Veranda RACE.
“Together, we shall elevate our coaching programmes ensuring that our students receive the best quality of training and exceptional career opportunities,” he added.

“Veranda RACE will receive a shot in the arm with this association as we will not only make a sturdy presence in the Kerala market but also foray into the publishing space across India with the strong foundation offered by Talent Publications” said Santhosh Kumar.
This association will reinforce Veranda RACE’s position in the competitive exam test prep segment and deepen its suite of learning offerings to its student community in Kerala.

Talent Academy, a test prep coaching centre in existence for over 15 years in Kerala, offers training for various competitive exams including the highly sought after Kerala PSC exams.
It also operates in the publication business and enjoys a tremendous brand recall in the state of Kerala. This association will enable Talent Academy and Veranda RACE to further strengthen their dominant positions in Kerala.

Additionally, this partnership presents a valuable opportunity for Veranda RACE to introduce its bestselling banking exam test prep books to Talent’s extensive student network, further enhancing the educational support for competitive exam aspirants.
“Veranda Race is a trusted name in competitive exam coaching, especially for Bank and SSC exams in Kerala and beyond. Through the combined expertise and resources of Talent Academy and Veranda Race, we will provide the best educational support to our students, said Gireesh Neyyar, founder of Talent Academy and Publications.

We are excited to witness the incredible achievements that lie ahead and look forward to building a brighter future,” Neyyar said.
Talent Publications sold about 2 lakh books in the previous financial year and that number is expected to significantly go up in the next 12 months.

Topics : Veranda Learning Solutions Education ministry

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

