Business Standard

Gained in translation: Why spending on learning Indian language makes sense

As companies seek to impress people in all parts of the country, there is a demand for expertise in local dialogue

Topics
Indian languages | Google Translate | ShareChat

Namrata Kohli  |  New Delhi 

Indian language expertise can build you a career with companies
Indian language expertise can build you a career with companies (Stock photo)

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart do business in Indian languages; Google and Microsoft Bing searches have long been 'regional' and streaming platforms' greatest hits come from the states. As a CII report put it: “regional is the new national”.

Read our full coverage on Indian languages

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 16:05 IST

