Verizon Business inks pact with HCLTech for managed network services

Verizon Business, the enterprise solutions division of American telecom major Verizon Communications Inc. on Thursday announced that HCLTech will be its primary Managed Network Services (MNS) collaborator in all networking deployments for global enterprise customers.

HCLTech will lead post-sale implementation and ongoing support for Verizon Business. To execute the tightly coordinated balance of responsibilities at enterprise scale, a select group of Verizon Business Global Customer Operations staff will transition to HCLTech.

However, the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

On the other hand, Verizon Business will continue to lead all customer acquisition, sales, solutioning, and overall planning and development with its customers.

The partnership may improve the Managed Network Services (MNS) portfolio, providing a highly digitized experience with data-driven service models, enhanced efficiency and lifecycle management, HCLTech said in a press note. It will also create a frictionless interface, end-to-end partner ecosystem, and joint innovation on an integrated platform, the company said.

“HCLTech is a widely recognized industry leader for Managed Network Services, and with their IT service expertise and ongoing support of our enterprise networking deployments, Verizon Business can modernize our service delivery and simultaneously heighten our focus on helping customers incorporate next-generation technology like 5G, SD-WAN and SASE into their operations and their own customer offerings,” said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business.

Also Read HCLTech Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 7.6% YoY to Rs 3,534 crore HCLTech opens new facility in Chennai for 5G infrastructure testing HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers HCLTech reports 11% jump in Q4 net profit, pegs guidance at 6-8% HCLTech to explore industrial-scale quantum applications for enterprises Karnataka High Court stays order imposing Rs 50 lakh fine on X Corp Chemplast Sanmar completes first phase of Rs 680 crore expansion plans Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd profit rises 53% to Rs 126 crore in June quarter No major event that needs disclosure: Adani Enterprises after Wilmar report Adani prepared to go solo with $50 billion green hydrogen project

Customers will be better control and scale their consumption of network services, better incorporate their broader ecosystem of technology partners, converge informational and operational technology (IT/OT) undertakings, and generally become more agile in accommodating ever changing technology needs with the new partnership.

“IT/OT convergence is the future of data-centric business operations, and with the fast-accelerating pace of digitalization, customers need a well-coordinated delivery framework to realize that future,” Malady said.

The partnership is aimed at combining Verizon’s networking power, solutioning, and scale with HCLTech’s market leading managed service capabilities to usher in a new era of large-scale wireline service delivery for enterprise customers.

“Managed Network Services is core to our business, and we’re proud to collaborate with Verizon Business to lead MNS in all of their network deployments, modernization and operations for private enterprise,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech.