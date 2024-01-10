Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apple veteran Saori Casey to join Sonos as chief financial officer

Casey spent more than a dozen years at Apple, where she served as vice president of finance

Sonos

Sonos Inc | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. veteran Saori Casey will become chief financial officer at the smart speaker company Sonos Inc., marking another high-profile defection for the iPhone maker. 
 
Casey will take the job on Jan. 22, replacing current CFO Eddie Lazarus, who will move to the new role of chief strategy officer while remaining chief legal officer, Sonos said in a statement Tuesday. She left Apple last month. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Casey spent more than a dozen years at Apple, where she served as vice president of finance. She has become a top deputy to CFO Luca Maestri, overseeing financial planning, forecasting and investor relations. Casey also worked for 15 years at Cisco Systems Inc., handling finance roles during a period of explosive growth for the networking company. 

“The depth and breadth of her experience at world-class companies like Apple and Cisco make her perfectly suited to build on our momentum and seize the opportunity ahead,” Sonos Chief Executive Officer Patrick Spence said in the statement. 

She joins Sonos during an ambitious stretch for the company. After a slowdown in its hallmark category — smart audio equipment — the company is pushing into headphones and other new markets, such as set-top boxes and video services.

For Apple, the move represents the loss of another influential executive. Steve Hotelling — a vice president in charge of hardware technologies like Touch ID, Face ID and displays — recently retired. And Tang Tan, vice president of product design, is leaving in February.

A representative for Apple declined to comment.

Also Read

Sonos launches Era 300 and Era 100 smart speakers in India: Details here

Apple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Apple looks at 6G as development of in-house 5G modem gets hampered: Report

Apple halts iOS 18 development while working on gen-AI for iPhones: Report

Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol sentenced to 7 yrs

Walmart experiments with AI to enhance customers' shopping experiences

Boeing investigation focuses on door panel as carriers find loose parts

Premier Energies and GE Power India bag order from state-owned NTPC

Google faces $1.67 bn damages demand at AI-related patent trial in Boston

NCLAT rejects insolvency proceedings plea against Aditya Birla Fashion

Topics : Apple Inc Financial Advisor Apple iPhones iPhones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon