Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel inks contract with AWIPL for operation of Air Separation Unit

Tata Steel inks contract with AWIPL for operation of Air Separation Unit

The onsite plant is designed to produce 1,800 tons of oxygen per day, along with nitrogen, argon, and dry compressed air

Tata Steel

The 20-year contract was recently signed by Peeyush Gupta, Vice President (TQM, GSP & SC), Tata Steel, and Kausik Mukhopadhyay, Managing Director, Air Water India Private Limited.

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel on Thursday said it has entered into a long-term contract with Air Water India Private Limited (AWIPL) for the operation and maintenance of its Air Separation Unit (ASU) located at Jamshedpur.

The onsite plant is designed to produce 1,800 tons of oxygen per day, along with nitrogen, argon, and dry compressed air. These gases will be primarily utilised in Tata Steel's Blast Furnaces and Steel Melting Shops.

The unit is currently under stabilisation and is scheduled to be handed over to AWIPL next month, the company said in a statement.

The 20-year contract was recently signed by Peeyush Gupta, Vice President (TQM, GSP & SC), Tata Steel, and Kausik Mukhopadhyay, Managing Director, Air Water India Private Limited.

 

By leveraging AWIPL's extensive global expertise in cryogenic operations, including remote operational support and maintenance insights from their Japanese facilities, the collaboration is set to enhance plant efficiency and operational excellence for years to come, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Profit drops 63.5% as ad revenue weakens

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML, Kineco partner to develop advanced composites for defence, aerospace

Zomato

Eternal to set up subsidiary Eternal Foundation to focus on charity

Cyient

Cyient Q2 results: Net profit tumbles 40% to ₹1280 cr; revenue down 1%

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹295 crore

Topics : Company News Tata Steel Deals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon