HDFC Life declares highest ever bonus of Rs 3,660 cr on participating plans

HDFC Life has declared its highest ever bonus of Rs 3,660 crore on participating plans. The bonus was announced in the Company’s Board meeting held in April 2023.

Participating or par plans are life insurance policies that provide the policyholder with profit-sharing benefits in the form of bonuses.

Out of the total amount Rs 2,696 crore will be payable to policies in this financial year, as bonus on maturing policies or as cash bonuses. The remaining bonus amount would be payable in the future upon policy cessation by way of maturity, death claim or surrender pay-outs.