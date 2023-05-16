close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LIC Housing Finance Q4 result: PAT up 5% to Rs 1,180 cr, dividend declared

LIC Housing Finance reported a jump of 5.5% in its consolidated net profit, which came in at Rs 1,180.3 crore, as against Rs 1,118.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIC housing finance, LICHFL

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

LIC Housing Finance announced its Q4 results on Tuesday and the Non-Bank Financial Company's (NBFC) board suggested a dividend of Rs 8.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY23, the company said in a statement. 
The board also announced that the dividend on equity shares will be given on or after the company's annual general meeting (AGM). 
 
LIC Housing Finance reported a jump of 5.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit, which came in at Rs 1,180.3 crore, as against Rs 1,118.6 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.
Its net interest income (NII) grew 22.1 per cent and was Rs 1,990.3 crore for the March quarter, as against Rs 1,630 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue for LIC Housing Finance also witnessed a jump of 21.04 per cent and came in at Rs 6,415.11 crore as compared to Rs 5,299.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
For the quarter ended March, the total income of the company stood at Rs 6,415.17 crore, as against Rs 5,308.9 crore in the same quarter last year, reporting a rise of 20.83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Also Read

Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

Shriram Finance turns India's largest retail NBFC after merger: Group

Go First: Aircraft lessor moves Delhi HC to take back its leased plane

HDFC Life declares highest ever bonus of Rs 3,660 cr on participating plans

With growing user base, ONDC can start a price-war in ecomm market: Report

ZestMoney sets up new leadership team, a day after founders resign

LIC presents a sorry scorecard 1 year after listing; Mcap ranking slips


Till March 31, 2023, LIC Housing Finance's net worth was Rs 24,674.98 crore. Its debt-equity ratio was 10.08 and total debts to total assets were 0.90 per cent.
The operating margin was 15.70 per cent, the net profit margin at 12.75 per cent, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were 4.41 per cent while net NPAs stood at 2.50 per cent, according to a regulatory filing. 

 

LIC Housing Fin.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : LIC Housing Finance Q4 Results dividend AGMs BS Web Reports

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HDFC Life declares highest ever bonus of Rs 3,660 cr on participating plans

HDFC Life
1 min read

With growing user base, ONDC can start a price-war in ecomm market: Report

ONDC
2 min read

ZestMoney sets up new leadership team, a day after founders resign

ZestMoney
4 min read

LIC presents a sorry scorecard 1 year after listing; Mcap ranking slips

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read
Premium

Biz activity for Shopify's Indian sellers up 9.8% to Rs 30,100 cr in 2022

Shopify
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read
Premium

Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon