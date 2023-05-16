LIC Housing Finance announced its Q4 results on Tuesday and the Non-Bank Financial Company's (NBFC) board suggested a dividend of Rs 8.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY23, the company said in a statement.
The board also announced that the dividend on equity shares will be given on or after the company's annual general meeting (AGM).
LIC Housing Finance reported a jump of 5.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit, which came in at Rs 1,180.3 crore, as against Rs 1,118.6 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.
Its net interest income (NII) grew 22.1 per cent and was Rs 1,990.3 crore for the March quarter, as against Rs 1,630 crore in the year-ago period.
The revenue for LIC Housing Finance also witnessed a jump of 21.04 per cent and came in at Rs 6,415.11 crore as compared to Rs 5,299.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
For the quarter ended March, the total income of the company stood at Rs 6,415.17 crore, as against Rs 5,308.9 crore in the same quarter last year, reporting a rise of 20.83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) basis.
Till March 31, 2023, LIC Housing Finance's net worth was Rs 24,674.98 crore. Its debt-equity ratio was 10.08 and total debts to total assets were 0.90 per cent.
The operating margin was 15.70 per cent, the net profit margin at 12.75 per cent, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were 4.41 per cent while net NPAs stood at 2.50 per cent, according to a regulatory filing.
