According to the report, ONDC has received a large number of users since its launch in 2022. However, the new e-commerce platform has a long way to go before it can match the technological and service capabilities of companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato, and others.

The non-profit e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has garnered a lot of traction in the recent past. The platform can trigger a price war in India, a recent report from GlobalData suggests.