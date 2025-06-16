Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vishal Mega Mart promoter to sell 10% stake via block deal to raise $588 mn

Vishal Mega Mart promoter to sell 10% stake via block deal to raise $588 mn

As per the latest stock exchange records, Samayat Services LLP currently owns a 74.5 per cent stake in the fashion-focused hypermarket chain

Vishal Mega Mart

According to the latest stock exchange records, Samayat Services LLP currently owns a 74.5 per cent stake in Vishal Mega Mart.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vishal Mega Mart's promoter entity, Samayat Services LLP, is planning to offload approximately 10 per cent of its stake through a block deal, aiming to raise $588 million, Moneycontrol reported, citing industry sources.
 
"The block deal has been launched. The floor price is ₹110 per share, an 11.9 per cent discount to the last closing price," according to Moneycontrol.
 
According to the latest stock exchange records, Samayat Services LLP currently owns a 74.5 per cent stake in the fashion-focused hypermarket chain.
 
The report also stated that Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley are acting as advisors for the block deal.
 
 

Also Read

Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart's security guard job post turned into viral meme fest

trading, markets

Vishal Mega Mart shares rally 10% on positive Q4 earnings; details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Vishal Mega Mart shares decline 6% in trade one day after decent listing

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing today: Shares debut with 33% premium on NSE

ipo market listing share market

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP and listing forecast: What to expect on debut day?

Vishal Mega Mart Q4 FY25 result

 
Vishal Mega Mart reported a sharp jump in its financial performance for the March 2025 quarter, with net profit climbing 88.03 per cent year-on-year to ₹115.11 crore, up from ₹61.22 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company’s revenue for the quarter also saw strong growth, rising 23.15 per cent to ₹2,547.89 crore, compared to ₹2,068.93 crore a year earlier.
 
For the full financial year ending March 2025, the retailer posted a 36.81 per cent increase in net profit, which reached ₹631.97 crore, up from ₹461.94 crore in the previous fiscal. Annual revenue also saw a notable rise, growing 20.25 per cent to ₹10,716.35 crore from ₹8,911.95 crore in FY24.
 

Vishal Mega Mart share price

 
Shares of Vishal Mega Mart last traded at ₹124.90 apiece on the BSE at the close of the market on Monday.

More From This Section

Rapido News

Commuters feel the pinch as Karnataka HC order halts bike-taxi operations

Reliance

Reliance Industries sells 8.5 mn shares of Asian Paints for ₹1,876 cr

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Macrotech Developers renamed Lodha Developers after dispute resolution

hcltech

HCLTech partners with E.ON to create private cloud infrastructure

PremiumRamkrishna Forgings, naresh jalan

Stricter internal controls, fund infusion on Ramkrishna Forgings' radar

Topics : Vishal Mega Mart Stake sale BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon