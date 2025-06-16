Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Rapido suspends bike taxi services in Karnataka following HC order

Rapido suspends bike taxi services in Karnataka following HC order

While Rapido has suspended operations, other mobility platforms like Ola and Uber are still offering bike taxi rides in the state

The company also informed its users about the development in an in-app message.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Following a recent directive from the Karnataka High Court to suspend bike taxi operations from 16 June (Monday), ride-hailing platform Rapido has halted its services in the state. The Bengaluru-headquartered company said it acknowledges the court's order.
 
Rapido informed its users about the development via an in-app message. “Starting 16 June 2025, our bike taxi services in Karnataka will be paused in compliance with recent High Court orders,” the message read. Instead of bike taxis, users now see the option of 'bike parcel' on the mobile application.
 

Responding to queries from Business Standard, Rapido said: “We acknowledge the Karnataka High Court directive with regard to bike taxi regulation in the state starting 16 June 2025. Even though we are not the initiating party in the ongoing case, we have remained engaged throughout as a responsible stakeholder in the state’s transportation ecosystem.”
 
Initially launched as a bike-taxi platform, Rapido acknowledged that this is a challenging time for its captains, for many of whom the service is a primary source of income. “They [bike captains] have been instrumental in delivering affordable, last-mile mobility to millions of commuters across Karnataka,” the company stated.
 
“We are actively pursuing all avenues to support our captains. Rapido remains hopeful that our continued engagement with the government will pave the way for a viable framework for bike taxis and the millions of gig workers who depend on them—just as it has in several other states and union territories. Until then, we urge our captains and users to stand with us as we continue our constructive dialogue with the authorities in the best interest of all stakeholders,” the company added.
 
In the meantime, Rapido said it remains committed to working collaboratively with the Transport Department and the state government to shape a compliant, sustainable and future-ready regulatory framework. The company emphasised that its priority is to protect the interests of gig workers while ensuring commuter safety remains paramount.
 
While Rapido has suspended operations, users were also unable to book bike taxis on other mobility platforms such as Ola and Uber.
       

Topics : Karnataka High Court Taxi apps

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

