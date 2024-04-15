Vodafone Idea plans to invest Rs 5,720 crore in 5G rollout, says CEO

Vodafone Idea is planning to invest Rs 5,720 crore in rolling out its fifth-generation based wireless network in the next 24 months, Akshaya Moondra, chief executive officer of the company, said today.

Addressing a news conference on the eve of launching Vodafone Idea's Rs 18,000 crore fundraise via India’s largest follow-on public offer (FPO), Moondra said the company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue of equity shares towards funding the purchase of equipment for the expansion of its network infrastructure amounting to Rs 12,750 crore, which includes setting up new 4G sites, expanding/adding the capacity of existing 4G sites, and setting up new 5G sites. The company will cover 40 per cent of its revenue base for 5G rollout in the next 24 months, Moondra said.

The company will also use the proceeds to pay a few deferred payments for spectrum to the Department of Telecommunications and tax amounting to Rs 2,175 crore, and the rest will be used for general corporate purposes.

When asked whether the company will bid for the forthcoming spectrum auction, Moondra indicated that the company’s present 5G spectrum is enough to meet its demand and it won’t require additional spectrum. “We have engaged with our vendors on 5G for quite some time. Of course, any ordering is dependent on funding. So once the funding is there, our effort will be to expedite the ordering as quickly as possible. A lot of groundwork has happened, the 5G trials have happened,” said Moondra.

"The government picking up a 32 per cent stake in the company in February last year led to the investors' confidence coming back to the company," Moondra said.

The existing stakeholders including the Indian government, which owns a 32 per cent stake in the company, will get diluted. Post-offer, the Indian government will hold around 24 per cent in the company. The Aditya Birla Group had earlier announced plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in the company as a preferential allotment of shares, which is not part of the FPO. Vodafone is not investing any additional money in the Indian company.

The company is targeting 40 per cent of its existing customers who would be able to migrate to the 5G network in the next two years. The overall subscriber base stood at 215.2 million as of December last year. India's largest wireless telephony firm, Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has about 90 million subscribers who have migrated to Jio’s 5G network, which now carries almost one-fourth of Jio’s mobility data traffic and the entire 5G data is now carried on Jio’s own 5G and 4G combo core, Reliance Industries said after its December quarter results. Bharti Airtel had 50 million 5G subscribers as of the end of September last year within one year of launching its 5G services.

After the FPO, Vodafone Idea will also look to raise Rs 25,000 crore as debt from its lenders. When asked about the curative petition filed by the company in the Supreme Court on adjusted gross revenue dues to the Indian government, Moondra declined to comment, saying the matter is sub judice.

When asked about whether the company will raise tariffs for customers, Moondra said the current average revenue per user (ARPU) is the lowest in the world, and it can improve its ARPUs by upgrading 2G customers into 4G customers. Moondra did not give any timeline for tariff corrections.

Moondra did not give any indication whether the government will give any more moratorium on the adjusted gross revenue dues. The repayments will begin 18 months from now.