Volvo Buses India bags largest-ever order for 200 buses from MSRTC

Volvo Buses India on Wednesday said it has secured an order from the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to supply 200 buses, including 30 sleeper buses.

The order is the single-largest for Volvo Buses in India and marks a significant commitment to strengthening premium intercity public transportation in the state, the company said.

"This landmark order reflects our shared commitment to elevating travel and making premium passenger experiences more accessible for the citizens of Maharashtra," said Suresh Chettiar, Executive Vice President, Bus Division, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

The order comprises 170 seater buses and 30 sleeper buses, the company said.

Manufactured at the company's Hoskote facilities, the Volvo 9600 is available in both seater and sleeper configurations, it said.