Waaree Renewable Technologies bags 1 MW green hydrogen project in Maha

Waaree Renewable Technologies has bagged a one MW green hydrogen project in Maharashtra on a build-own-operate basis from Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Ltd.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
The project will be executed within 12 months.

It is awarded by Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Ltd, it showed.

"The company has received Letter of Intent (LOI) dated March 31, 2023, for executing a 1 MW Green Hydrogen project in Maharashtra on a Built-Own-Operate basis," a BSE filing stated.

The project will be executed within 12 months.

It is awarded by Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Ltd, it showed.

Topics : renewable enrgy | hydrogen | BSE

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

